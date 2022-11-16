SGA approves funds for Exit 245 and Asian Student Union
The Student Government Association (SGA) Senate unanimously passed a motion to provide Exit 245, an acapella group on campus, with a program grant of $3,000 for its end-of-year show, as well as $528 for the Asian Student Union’s (ASU) Nov. 5 cultural show.
The funds given to Exit 245 will finance the group’s Dec. 3 performance at Grafton Stovall Theater. Noah Buckraker, a senior representing Exit 245 as its business manager, said Exit 245 anticipates the event will cost $3,500 total.
Buckraker said Exit 245 raised $1,720 through fundraising, which will be used for other transportation costs unaffiliated with the end-of-year show. Leftover fundraised money will cover the remaining $500 of the show that’s not covered with the $3,000 program grant, he said.
“This is a good event for the student body and they have sound finances,” junior SGA representative Matt Haynicz said. “That’s why I think it’s a good decision.”
For ASU, an organization that aims to raise awareness for all Asian cultures, the funds will finance the invoice for the cultural show that took place on Nov. 5 — Turing Purple. The show featured dance, voice and instrumental performances celebrating pan-Asian culture.
In total, the show cost $1,431.69, Buckraker said. ASU had fundraised $940.76 prior to the show. Buckraker said whatever money that goes unused to finance the invoice will go back to SGA.
“I think the [events] are really great for the school and we benefit from it as a student body,” senior Melody Haak, SGA communications committee chair, said.
SGA approves resolution to implement anti-collision window stickers
The SGA Senate unanimously approved a resolution to use anti-collision window stickers in East Campus buildings to prevent the deaths of birds at risk of colliding with windows.
The resolution was proposed by senator Elena Finelli, a junior; senator Marcus Rand, a junior; and representative Sidney Roth, a senior.
According to the resolution, one billion birds die due to collisions annually, and anti-collision window stickers are proven to reduce collisions. Finelli, Rand and Roth said several professors expressed support for the resolution.
“I think this would be a great way to minimize birth deaths on campus because it is very sad to see birds laying on the ground,” Haak said.
SMO presents to SGA
The Students for Minority Outreach (SMO) organization presented to SGA as part of an ongoing invite for student groups to present to SGA to raise awareness about different organizations.
Junior Jerrin Norton, vice president of SMO, said SMO welcomes all underrepresented populations in “all aspects,” including race, religion and gender.
Norton presented on the goals of the organization, as well as the activities it organizes.
“[SMO] aims to get people to come to JMU and provide them with … opportunities to grow,” Norton said.
SMO has organized a Halloween bash, game night, professional development seminar and midterm study session during the fall semester, he said.
The largest event that SMO hosted during this semester was Partnership for the Future weekend, where multicultural high school students were invited to spend the weekend at JMU. The goal of this event was to provide prospective students with an opportunity to be college students for two days, Norton said.
Contact Eleanor Shaw at shaweo@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.