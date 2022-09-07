The Student Government Association (SGA) Senate held its first meeting of the 2022-23 academic year Sept. 6. The Senate voted to approve an amendment on behavioral misconduct and appointed a senator as the JMU Student Representative to the Harrisonburg City Council.
SGA approves amendment on behavioral misconduct
The SGA Senate unanimously voted to provide an amendment to its Sanctions on Behavioral Misconduct.
This amendment seeks to create a more comfortable environment for victims of behavior found to be harmful to the environment of SGA. Examples of this behavior include hazing, threats, harassment and discrimination.
Junior Abby Cannella, the SGA Membership Chair, submitted the amendment last April, and said she proposed it because some matters aren’t appropriate to be discussed in front of the Senate, especially if those matters include reason to remove someone from the organization.
“I think that it is important that any victim should feel comfortable … being in this organization,” Cannella said.
The amendment specifies that, as allegations of misconduct are presented to SGA, they’ll be directed to the Parliamentarian and Rules and Elections Committee and an investigation will be opened.
Investigations will begin with an initial internal meeting to decide whether the evidence presented warrants the opening of a case and will determine appropriate potential sanctions.
A written notice outlining accusations and charges will then be sent to the accused. The amendment details that, from the time the notice is sent, a 48-hour window will open for the accused to reply to the email and appeal a decision.
The Parliamentarian is required to speak to SGA’s faculty advisors about the investigation. The advisors will be included in the email sent to the accused concerning the allegations and charges they face.
If the accused decides to appeal the sanctions, a hearing will be scheduled where, according to a two-thirds vote, the Rules and Elections committee will decide whether to adjust the original sanctions, the amendment states.
The document goes on to outline that, once a decision is reached by the committee, the decision will be presented for an Executive Leadership Team (ELT) vote to approve or reject sanctions according to a majority vote. At this meeting, an SGA adviser must be present.
Similarly, the Senate unanimously passed the house rules for the 2022-23 academic school year.
Much like the Disciplinary Procedures Amendment, a change was made to the rules regarding behavior within SGA. The change to the rules says anyone who behaves in a way that inhibits senate proceedings or threatens anyone attending a senate meeting will be asked to leave by the Parliamentarian, then escorted out by the Sergeant of Arms and could be disciplined for their actions.
Valerie Spiegelthal appointed as JMU Student Representative to City Council
The SGA unanimously voted to appoint senior Valerie Spiegelthal to the position of Student Representative to Harrisonburg City Council.
This position involves a student attending Harrisonburg City Council meetings to represent the students of JMU. Spiegelthal will advocate on the behalf of the student body on a local level and research matters that will impact students.
“I have full confidence in her that she will be able to carry out those responsibilities,” senior Grace Smith, Legislative Affairs Chair, said.
Outside of the meeting, in a written statement to The Breeze, Smith said the role serves to facilitate the flow of information between the City Council and the SGA on matters that impact students. If SGA feels particularly passionate about something, Smith said, the Student Representative will participate in the public hearings at city council.
“Through this position we are really looking to strengthen the relationship between JMU students and the city,” Smith said.
