SGA senate tables mask resolution
The Student Government Association (SGA) voted to table Senate Resolution 30 — a mask resolution recognizing the Faculty Senate’s opinion to uphold the current mask mandate throughout the spring 2022 semester. This resolution was submitted by Senators Carson Sullivan and Scarlett Sullivan.
The document states that if JMU lifts the university mask mandate this semester, faculty must be allowed — according to their own personal risk factors — to require mask wearing in their classrooms or be able to transition to online learning to ensure their safety.
Sophomore Danny Gaffin, academic affairs chairman of SGA, argued that SGA is supposed to stand with the student body, not faculty.
Senators Carson and Scarlett both expressed their approval for the resolution during the debate.
“It should be noted that by allowing this resolution to pass, it shows support to the Faculty Senate,” Carson said. “We’re also supporting masking up for the people that are immunocompromised.”
Since the resolution hasn’t been voted on in the Faculty Senate yet, some SGA senators — including Gaffin, freshman John Petchel and sophomore Parker Boggs — said the resolution shouldn’t pass in the SGA Senate before it passes in the Faculty Senate. A vote will take place in the Faculty Senate on Feb. 24.
SGA senate approves Habitat for Humanity contingency funds
The SGA Senate voted unanimously to pass Senate Resolution 28, which grants Habitat for Humanity — a nonprofit organization on campus that works with local affiliates in Staunton, Central Valley and Lexington, Virginia, to help build homes for people in need — a $400 contingency fund.
The funds will go toward spring semester builds, where members will get the chance to learn different building skills and techniques while aiding the homeowners in constructing their homes.
Priyanka Arora, junior and vice president for Habitat for Humanity at JMU, said the organization was able to raise $83 last semester for builds.
SGA senate approves Pre-Veterinary Society contingency funds
The senate voted unanimously to pass Senate Resolution 29, which grants the Pre-Veterinary Society a $2,500 contingency fund.
The funds will help with expenses for the society to attend the American Pre-Veterinary Medical Association Symposium — a two-day event hosted by Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine this year that exposes students to different people and paths in the veterinary medicine field. Expenses include a $1,050 conference fee, $200 for food, $900 for transportation and $350 for supplies.
Junior Jennie Howard, academic chair for the Pre-Veterinary Society, said the society was able to raise $123 last semester to go toward the event.
“This conference is a chance for members to get hands-on experience in the veterinary field,” Howard said.
