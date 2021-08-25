Special event application requests
City Council was asked to consider the special event application requests for three upcoming events: the Block Party in the ‘Burg on Aug. 28, the Best.Weekend.Ever on Sept. 4 and Eastern Mennonite University’s (EMU) Homecoming celebration Oct. 16.
Special events manager Matt Little said the Block Party in the ‘Burg is an annual event in which incoming JMU students, the Marching Royal Dukes and other attendees walk from campus to court square to participate in activities and familiarize themselves with downtown Harrisonburg. The event is hosted by JMU Orientation and Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance (HDR) and is scheduled to take place between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. this year.
The Council discussed the event’s implications regarding the spread of COVID-19. When deciding whether to enforce wearing masks, Mayor Deanna Reed made the point that Gov. Ralph Northam has no longer issued a mask mandate for outdoor events. Both she and councilmember Chris Jones said they would feel uncomfortable mandating something that the governor currently isn’t.
Reed said the city’s vaccination rate is at 65%, while JMU’s and EMU’s student populations are at 81% and 90%, respectively. Though even with those rates — and especially in light of the city’s lower rate — Jones said he has reservations about unvaccinated attendees and the spread of the Delta variant, which is affecting vaccinated individuals. He also expressed concern about the number of people heading downtown at once and the pressure put on restaurants that are currently understaffed and attempting to enforce healthy practices.
“I’m hoping that the businesses are prepared for what that looks like,” Jones said. “The restaurants unfortunately can’t handle but so many people right now because of the lack of service chefs and hosts.”
Vice Mayor Sal Romero said if the Council decided to approve the request, its members should be ready to be responsible for the event’s outcomes — including a possible COVID-19 outbreak. Reed said she thinks people need to “take responsibility for themselves.”
Councilmember Laura Dent proposed the implementation of a vaccination booth and signage to encourage attendees to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. She said that because the attendees will mostly be new students, it may be helpful to present this information to that population. Reed responded by saying that while she likes Dent’s ideas, it’ll be hard to convince people to follow these guidelines if they aren’t already.
“We’ve been in this for two years, and if people don’t know what to do by now, they just don’t want to do it,” Reed said. “I hate to be that blunt about it.”
Reed, in response to safety concerns with the Block Party, suggested a headcount cap be established for attendees. After consideration, Jones partially walked back his concern due to the fact that the Block Party’s timing largely avoids the typical lunch and dinner rushes downtown.
Little also presented the Best.Weekend.Ever event hosted by HDR, which he said aims to bring the Harrisonburg community together for the first time since March 2020. Jones said he’s not as concerned about this event because rather than everyone arriving at once, people will come and go throughout the day.
Finally, Little presented EMU’s homecoming and family weekend celebration. Councilmember George Hirschmann said this event will be much smaller and over a month away, so the Council will have plenty of time to change its mind if things change.
The council voted unanimously to approve all three special event application requests.
Support for the Shenandoah Valley Collective Action Pact
City Council voted unanimously to join and affirm the Shenandoah Valley Collective Action Pact (SVCAP) in an effort to further economic development in the region.
SVCAP’s Aug. 17 unveiling was led by Melissa Lubin, dean of JMU’s School of Professional and Continuing Education, and Nick Schwartz, an associate dean and associate professor in the same program. According to SVCAP’s informational flyer presented at the meeting, the pact will “elevate the Shenandoah Valley as a model of economic success” through “commitment, collaboration, solutions, and promotion.” The flyer said the work of SVCAP will be facilitated by JMU in collaboration with other community partners.
After attending SVCAP’s unveiling, councilmember Jones said he felt that the Council should support the pact as a group because the Council has already partnered with those who are signed in the pact. Jones said he would attend further SVCAP meetings as a point man for the Council. In the future, he said, the Council and the pact would discuss ideas, write letters of support and work together on grants and collaborative projects.
“That support from us as a body or as an individual goes so far in the business community,” Jones said. “I think through this pact — us doing it together — I think it just sends a really strong signal throughout the Valley.”
Absentee ballot boxes at JMU
During the meeting’s public comment, two JMU students advocated for the incorporation of absentee ballot boxes on JMU’s campus for the gubernatorial election in November.
Charles Conner, junior political science and history double major and chairperson of JMU’s Student Government Legislative Affairs Committee, continued his public comment from the last council meeting but made a different proposal after some revision and discussion with the local registrar’s office. This time, he proposed to establish absentee ballot boxes on JMU’s campus Oct. 18-20, 27 and 28 from noon to 3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.
Leia Surovell, sophomore chemistry major and vice president of JMU’s College Democrats, also proposed the inclusion of ballot dropoff boxes at JMU in areas of high foot traffic, like dining halls. She said around 80% of students are registered to vote and have said they’re comfortable with early voting — the majority of JMU’s students voted early in 2020. However, she said JMU students turn out to vote at about 30 percentage points lower than registration.
“As first-time voters, students face barriers to participating in elections, including barriers to access and lack of knowledge regarding where to cast a ballot and what the process entails,” Surovell said. “Students can also have trouble making time to vote and finding the correct precinct.”
Surovell said the JMU Center for Civic Engagement is prepared to work alongside the College Democrats, College Republicans and Student Government Association to recruit students to staff these drop-off boxes and provide educational programming that’ll “increase informed participation.”
“We are part of the Harrisonburg community and want to be good stewards of this community,” Surovell said. “We look forward to working with the city and electoral board increasing access to the ballot.”
Jones suggested libraries as a potential location for the ballot boxes. No other comments were made by the council regarding this issue.
Contact Kamryn Koch at kochkr@gmail.com. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.