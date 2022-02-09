First responder compensation, multifamily unit developments and local economic support were the main issues discussed during Tuesday’s Harrisonburg City Council meeting.
Council discusses first responder compensation
A week after the shooting at Bridgewater College that resulted in the deaths of two campus police officers, City Council discussed what it can do to better support Harrisonburg’s first responders in the future.
Vice Mayor Sal Romero said the fear and trauma among first responders is “very real.” He said it’s important to honor the officers who have dedicated their lives to protecting others while also providing the support they need to continue this line of work.
“Some [first responders], those that I’ve talked with, don’t always feel like we appreciate them as a city government,” Romero said, “not just here locally, but in other localities as well.”
Councilmember Chris Jones said that since he was elected, one of his goals has been to hire more police officers so they’re less likely to be overworked. Now, he said he wants to focus on better compensation for first responders. Jones said he hopes they can provide bonuses to first responders with money from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
Jones said that Harrisonburg, as the “capital of the Shenandoah Valley,” is relied upon by surrounding communities for protection, which can be a heavy burden for first responders.
Mayor Deanna Reed agreed that the Council needs to focus on better compensation for first responders in the future. She said she visited Bridgewater College and its president, David Bushman, last week following the shooting and has witnessed the impact on the campus and community at large.
“How can we increase the pay of our police officers?” Reed said. “I think this is the Council that can do it. I think we really need to have a serious conversation.”
Council approves special use permit for construction of townhomes
Council voted unanimously to approve the special use permit that will allow the development of multifamily and/or mixed use buildings at 381 University Blvd.
Development and Planning Director Adam Fletcher presented the details of the property’s development plan. Armada Hoffler Properties will develop a multistory residential building, townhome-style units and a parking deck adjacent to the Regal Harrisonburg theater that currently occupies the property.
Armada Hoffler Properties plans to construct 274 multifamily units, each with no more than three bedrooms.
Fletcher said that according to a Traffic Impact Analysis (TIA) study, the proposed project doesn’t result in “significant nor adverse impacts on the surrounding roadway network.” To accommodate for the new development, Fletcher presented plans to add sidewalks, crosswalks and bus shelters along University Boulevard and Evelyn Byrd Avenue.
Jennifer Harris, Armada Hoffler’s vice president of development, said the company is targeting individuals with a higher income to reside within the property. She said the project isn’t intended to be a student housing development, but inevitably, some students may choose to live there.
The Council agreed that the plans were appealing and that the property may attract more young adults to the area.
“What I love about this is it’s repurposing dead, empty parking lot space,” Councilmember Laura Dent said. “It’s a very creative use of space.”
Council approves appropriation of $25,000
The Council voted unanimously to approve an appropriation of a $25,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Forestry into the city’s economic development budget.
The grant will be disbursed to T & E Meats, a local food processing business, to help with necessary equipment purchases.
“T & E Meats has been a great leader for our community and keeping us connected with the state,” Jones said.
Contact Kamryn Koch at kochkr@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk