Council approves $335.8 million budget
Mayor Deanna Reed, Vice Mayor Sal Romero and councilmembers Chris Jones and Laura Dent voted unanimously to approve the 2022-23 fiscal year budget of approximately $335.8 million. Councilmember George Hirschmann was absent from the Tuesday meeting.
According to a brief for the proposed budget, 43% of the budget goes toward the General Fund, which includes expenditures like public works, public safety, government administration and transfers to education. Thirty-five percent of the budget goes toward school funds.
The approved budget removes the vehicle license fee of $40 and lowers the personal property tax rate on vehicles from $3.50 to $3.15 per $100 of assessed value.
The adopted budget will go into effect July 1, 2022. Although the council voted to approve the proposed budget, the Virginia General Assembly has yet to finalize the state budget. Ande Banks, the interim city manager, said the budget has mechanisms in place in case the finalized state budget impacts the city budget.
Real estate tax rate increase approved
Councilmembers in attendance also unanimously voted to increase the real estate tax rate from $0.90 to $0.93 per $100 of assessed value. The decreased personal property tax on vehicles will offset this increase.
A Harrisonburg resident who spoke against the increased tax rate said the increase would disproportionately impact lower-income residents.
Several council members said the increase in taxes would go toward the new Rocktown High School and other services the city provides to residents. Romero said the council tried to find other ways to fund the school but there were no other options, a point Reed echoed.
“This was not taken lightly because we knew that there had to be an increase in order for us to solve the issue of overcrowded high school that's been overcrowded,” Reed said.
Jones said the tax rate would also fund mental health services, public works and salaries for those working in public safety to make sure people stayed safe in Harrisonburg.
Potential public artwork in downtown Harrisonburg introduced
Kristen McComb, the coordinator for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), introduced a potential public art installation for a public hearing and a 30-day period for public comment.
According to the Harrisonburg city website, the CDBG’s goal is the “development of viable urban communities, achieved by providing decent housing, a suitable living environment, and expanded economic opportunities” for low- and middle-income people.
The public art installation would be at the North Liberty Gateway downtown, nearMerge Coffee Shop. The artwork would be funded by $50,000 unused by the CDBG, $20,000 from the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance (HDR) and a potential $50,000 from public works.
McComb said the artwork would be a “gateway piece” to indicate the entrance to downtown, and would balance out the existing monument at the intersection of South Main Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
Jenny Burden, executive director of the Arts Council of the Valley, and Andrea Dono, executive director of HDR, both expressed excitement for the project.
“So many times people think economic development is just about jobs creation and that is so important,” Dono said. “But if we do jobs creation without creativity in the arts, we're just creating places to work, we're not creating a sense of place — and sense of place is where we create quality of life.”
The public hearing for the funding of the art installation will last until June 24 at 9 a.m. The city will begin soliciting public input for ideas for the artwork in July.
Contact Ashlyn Campbell at breezeinvestigations@gmail.com. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.