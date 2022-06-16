Richard Baugh takes oath of office
Richard Baugh, former Harrisonburg mayor and city councilmember, was sworn into office at Tuesday’s city council meeting after being appointed by council at a special session June 2 to fill George Hirschmann’s vacancy after he resigned in late May, citing his health. Baugh is currently serving on the planning commission and will fill all committee and board positions formerly held by Hirschmann.
Transportation focus amendment adopted for Environmental Action Plan
City council unanimously approved an amendment to the Environmental Action Plan (EAP) to focus on sustainable transportation. Andrew Payton, the chair of the Environmental Performance Standards Advisory Committee (EPSAC), said the targets introduced with the amendment represents an acceleration toward vehicle electrification and alternative transportation infrastructure across the city.
The EAP is currently in phase one where it outlines strategies to increase sustainability. The development of the next two phases — establishing measurement standards and specific goals to meet — will focus on sustainable transportation.
Director of Public Works Tom Hartman said the goals established through the amendment include decreasing greenhouse gas emissions 10% from city vehicles by 2025, 20% by 2030 and 40% by 2035 and increasing public transportation ridership and connectivity.
The goals also include improvements to traffic signals to reduce carbon emissions and increases in shared use paths, sidewalks and bike lanes. The amendment created projected increases in public walkways going out to 2040.
Hartman said that while a target is to increase the number of low-carbon vehicles, the city doesn’t control the type of cars the public buys. Despite this, the city will keep track of registered electric vehicles and has set a goal for 10 public electric vehicle chargers by 2025.
Payton said despite these advancements, EPSAC expressed concern that these discussions weren’t enough to decarbonize transportation in Harrisonburg. Payton encouraged council to continue to pursue advancing climate resiliency.
“If we're to mitigate the worst of climate-induced disasters and disruptions to our societies,” Payton said, “we need to reduce anthropogenic greenhouse gases by 45% from 2010 levels by the year 2030 and that's a lot, and globally in the U.S. and in Virginia we're not on target yet.”
Councilmember Laura Dent said a shortcoming of this approach is it can only set municipal requirements and won’t affect the majority of greenhouse gas emissions in the area. Dent said she hopes momentum is built to further the reduction in carbon emissions.
Potential free concert series introduced
Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance (HDR) introduced a potential free concert series held behind City Hall with the help of the Levitt AMP [Your City] Music Series Grant. City council unanimously granted approval for HDR to use the grass lot behind City Hall to host the seasonal series.
HDR Executive Director Andrea Dono presented to council about the grant, which would provide $90,000 over three years for a 10-12 week concert series from July to September. According to the Levitt foundation’s website, the grant is focused on “activating underused public spaces, ensuring access to the arts and strengthening the social fabric of communities” and after choosing 20 finalists, uses a community voting process to decide winners of the grant.
Dono said the Levitt Foundation wants the concert series, which could start as early as next year, to be a “high caliber event” and that the series would bring in nationally touring and diverse artists.
“Part of this program is really appealing to us because it aligns perfectly with the downtown master planning process,” Dono said. “But the idea of what we hope to do is to bring people together.”
Council approves increase in water and sewer rates
City council unanimously voted to increase the rates for rural and city water and sewer rates per month from an increase of 20 cents per 1,000 gallons of water and 1 cent per 1,000 gallons of seasonal water and 12 cents per 1,000 gallons of sewer. The increase in seasonal water will occur from July to November.
The monthly water and sewer bills for residents will increase by $1.60 per month with an additional 5-cent increase from July to November. The increase will provide the city with $715,000 in total revenue gain.
Contact Ashlyn Campbell at breezeinvestigations@gmail.com. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.