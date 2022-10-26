Council names new city manager
Mayor Deanna Reed announced Ande Banks as the new Harrisonburg city manager at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
Banks was previously the interim city manager since Jan. 1 following the resignation of Eric Campbell. Additionally, Banks served as the city’s deputy city manager since 2017, the assistant to the city manager from 2016-17 and the city’s director of special projects and grants management from 2009-2016. Banks was also the district representative to a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 2001-09.
Reed and other city council members shared their excitement for Banks to begin his new role.
“You are exactly what we need at this time for this city,” Reed said.
After the announcement, Banks shared hugs with each member of city council. Councilmember Chris Jones said the council could never compensate Banks enough for his work, and councilmember Laura Dent said Banks has the “backbone to stand up to” city council when necessary.
“I pledge everyday I will recommit myself to the city of Harrisonburg,” Banks said.
Council fears rise in crime
Councilmember Sal Romero and Mayor Deanna R. Reed said they were worried about crime in Harrisonburg. Reed echoed that sentiment and highlighted that crime in the city has risen in the past two weeks, following the Oct. 16 shooting on Devon Lane and the Oct. 24 shooting on Community Street.
Reed said she’s spoken to other leaders in Charlottesville and Roanoke and that they’ve also noticed the rise in crime.
Romero said he worries that the city isn’t as safe as it used to be. Reed and Romero both wanted to see statistics and data on crime in Harrisonburg, but it wasn’t available to them during the meeting.
“We’re concerned about our community,” Reed said.
Council hears allegations of unfair treatment of neighborhood
During the public comment period, Karen Thomas of the Northeast Neighborhood Association (NENA) went before the council to advocate for the beautification and upkeep of the historically Black and brown neighborhood. Thomas said she believes the Northeast Neighborhood has been “neglected.” According to the NENA website, part of the Northeast Neighborhood was built by former slaves after the Civil War.
Thomas called for the Harrisonburg City Council to address the needs of “all nationalities” in the community.
Thomas said the cemetery in the neighborhood is prone to flooding and nothing’s been done to stop it. Thomas said another concern is the lack of trees and sidewalks — which she’s noticed are in other neighborhoods in Harrisonburg. Thomas said the roads in the Northeast neighborhood haven’t been redone, but other streets in nearby neighborhoods recently have.
Thomas said she feels there are historical wrongs in the neighborhood and collected signatures from the community to support her argument.
Jones said these allegations were causing competition for the council’s attention, which he said wasn’t productive because Harrisonburg residents should work together as a community, not pit their interests against each other.
Reed said she’s currently working on a project to get funding for a $7 million project to revamp the Northeast Neighborhood, which she said would address many of Thomas’ concerns.
