The Union celebrated 50 years of aiding in student involvement and success Sept. 8. It’s home to many JMU clubs and organizations and is often one of the first places new Dukes go after arriving on campus.
After 50 years of operations, much has changed at The Union. Dave Barnes, the director of University Unions, has worked at The Union for almost 30 years. Barnes’ first job at The Union was to open Taylor Hall — the extension that faces Hillside field. When Barnes was working, the group of buildings named Warren, Taylor and Phillips Hall were called the University Center back in 1993.
Phillips Hall was smaller than Duke’s Dining and couldn’t hold as many students. Barnes said the “walls in the building were decaying” and the building “couldn’t be repaired.” Due to those problems, Barnes said, the building was torn down.
After Phillips Hall was demolished, it became a dining facility and therefore moved outside of The Union’s jurisdiction.
Barnes said he and his team want The Union to be a place for all students. If students like to work out, he said, then the University Recreation Center (UREC) is amazing; if someone lives in the residence halls, they may love their residence hall and community. However, many students don’t live in the residence halls — roughly 30% of the student body currently lives in one — and not everyone works out.
“This is the one place that can become their own, constantly trying to find ways to help people find their place,” Barnes said.
Back in the ’90s, Barnes said, The Union was seen as the “airport lounge” — a central location on campus for students to congregate. He said the airport lounge was located on the third floor, useful for both its central location and its access to both patio entrances. He called it a “meeting place of sorts before faster communication was available.”
Barnes said the motto of The Union, “Find Your Place,” is important to him and is his cornerstone of thought when he’s in meetings and discussing new plans.
“Maybe there’s a favorite stuffed chair downstairs, or you love the music played at TDU [Taylor Down Under] or your artwork is up on the walls,” Barnes said. “You have a piece of yourself that’s here, and it’s yours while you’re at JMU.”
Barnes said he appreciates how all these little experiences at The Union make it special to students on campus — how it facilitates students’ ability to make the space whatever they want.
“We like to think we’re a small part of that,” Barnes said. “We feel strong about these facilities and want to make it something people would like to visit and be a part of.”
Barnes added that his favorite part of The Union is all the small events and moments that occur serendipitously: populated TV events and wedding proposals, for example.
The Union’s present
Now, 50 years later, The Union has become a constant at JMU. The anniversary event at The Union housed free food, live music, the farmers market, tie-dye and locations to learn more about the history of The Union.
Students attending the event were all around The Union, making T-shirts out front of Warren Hall and sharing stories as they waited in line for the various food locations.
Junior intelligence analysis major Variah Hauge said she was looking forward to the free food and getting a 50th anniversary T-shirt. First year engineering major Hunter Newman said there were “a bunch of diverse stands with a lot of different items.”
Many students, like sophomore health sciences major Ariana Jamali, sophomore psychology major Mary Felegula and sophomore information science and technology (lSAT) major Erin Early said they were excited for the farmers market.
“This is what I look forward to every Wednesday,” Felegula said, “getting a smoothie and looking at the rings.”
Felegula and Jamali said they went to the farmers market every week last year and were interested to check what new shops the farmers market would have at the event.
“I’m always at [the ISAT-CS building], so [the farmers market] was the only thing worth coming to main campus for,” Early said.
Others were just excited for a free lunch and music, like sophomore media arts and design (SMAD) major Hannah McAllister.
Why The Union?
With such a variety of organizations and spaces, students may go to The Union for several reasons. The event presented some students with new opportunities for involvement by presenting them in a playful way at the 50th event. Just by attending the event, students saw different ways they might use the space and the ways others might use it as well.
“I think of a gathering place — a chill place where friends can hang out and just talk,” junior biology major Lauren Bruno said.
Some students use the space at The Union to study and complete schoolwork. First-year communication sciences and disorders major Andie Hartley said she has a class at The Union and sometimes does her homework there. Sophomore integrated science and technology major Reggie Wilcox said that because all their Spanish classes were in the building last year, they’d often study “upstairs in the comfy reclining chairs.”
Sophomore business marketing major Anania Gannett said she prefers The Union for studying because it allows food consumption and talking at a greater level than the libraries, calling it “not too quiet,” but “not too loud,” either.
Senior psychology major Lexi Hoak called The Union the “central hub” of JMU. Hoak works at The Union as a building manager, helping with many of the events held there. Hoak took laps during the event, checking on her coworkers and making sure everyone was having a good time.
Junior intelligence analysis major Laura Smith said that after mask restrictions lessen, The Union will be a more vibrant space, saying she expects it to be a “combination of a resource and social space.”
Bruno’s favorite aspect of The Union is that it doesn’t “feel tight.” Students can sit and study or spend time with friends, but regardless, there’s “no pressure,” she said.
Student organizations
The Union’s home to all kinds of volunteer resources for students, academic spaces for studying and leisure locations like TDU for socializing.
Junior health sciences major Liza Clark works for Make Your Mark on Madison (MYMOM) at The Union. Clark said MYMOM isn’t about mothers, but rather, it’s a ten-week program for students to learn more about leadership. Each meeting is split into two sessions — for one hour, a guest speaker gives a talk about leadership, and the other hour is for small-group discussion.
Junior psychology major Renee Gregory also works at The Union in the Student Leadership Center. Other organizations like Student Government, Leadership, Outriggers and the University Program Board (UPB) are all at The Union where Gregory works. She said she believes many students take The Union for granted, often using the building as a campus shortcut and walking by all the organizations housed inside.
McAllister works at UPB and helps to plan many events held at JMU. McAllister said she loves to help plan the concert events through the Amplify committee, and she works with the bands that perform at TDU. McAllister also said she helps plan special events like Bunches of Love, a stuffed animal assembling activity, and Late Night Breakfast, all crafted in UPB’s work space at The Union.
“It’s home away from home,” Gregory said. “The environment facilitates creativity.”
The Union’s future
Barnes explained how The Union has adapted to student’s needs — including the addition of an in-house bank and an “expanded” postal service — and how it might further adapt in the years to come.
Barnes said he and his team realize they must update their facilities and be flexible with what students need while on campus. Although there are a lot of study and hangout spaces, Barnes said they’re “woefully behind” on meeting spaces.
Barnes said The Union is on the list for capital projects — the money allocated for construction for JMU’s facilities — and will be expanded in the future.
Barnes said he and his staff don’t want to take away from the already limited outdoor spaces on campus, so additions will most likely appear around the patio area between Taylor Hall and Warren Hall. No final plans have been made.
Barnes said his favorite thing to do is walking around The Union at night and seeing all the energy from the organizations and students who are excited about what they’re doing.
“That’s the kind of stuff that made me want to do this work to begin with,” Barnes said. “Every culture has different needs, and we hope we can provide that for The Union and its students for years to come.”
