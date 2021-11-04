Within Festival’s Conference and Student Center, there’s a room that holds pieces of minerals from 39 countries and 24 U.S. states — all displayed under glass cases. Some are no bigger than a palm; others stand over one-foot tall with great diversity in appearance. From shiny to earthy lusters, the display is brimming with variety.
This room is the culmination of decades of work, which has been unveiled in its reopening as the JMU Mineral Museum.
Lance Kearns, the Mineral Museum curator and a retired JMU professor, began the journey of putting together what would become the present-day Mineral Museum almost entirely from scratch.
In 1976, when Lance arrived at JMU, “There was almost nothing to teach with,” his wife, Cindy Kearns, an assistant professor of geology at JMU who also serves as the museum’s interim collection manager, said.
It was then that Lance began the road that would end in JMU’s largest gift ever received — a collection of minerals from Peter Via of Roanoke, Virginia.
Humble beginnings
Steve Leslie, professor and department head of geology and environmental science, said the work involved Lance driving to different states to obtain new specimens, partnering with local mineral clubs to raise money for building cabinets to store the minerals and collecting and trading minerals to grow the collection.
The initial product was a teaching display in Miller Hall, which moved to a new location in Memorial Hall that opened in 2007. The movement of the minerals ended with the current location of the Mineral Museum in Festival, which includes minerals from over five different collections — one of these being Via’s, a $16.8 million collection.
Via’s mineral collection was gifted to JMU through Unleashed: The Campaign for James Madison University. This campaign, the second of its kind, is an eight-year “encapsulated and focused fundraising time,” Kathy Sarver, the director of planned giving at JMU, said.
There are different categories to donate under, but Sarver said the Via mineral collection “almost hits all the buttons,” as it benefits students, staff and the university. Of the mineral collection already curated at JMU, Sarver said adding the Via collection gave it “the icing on the top.”
Prior to its addition to the Mineral Museum, the Via collection was known to minerologists, but it was somewhat of a secret. Lance said the minerals were all held privately in Via’s living room, which was filled with open cabinets of his minerals — some with spotlights on them. Sarver said about Via and the collection, “When he owned it, it was for his own knowledge and growth and satisfaction.”
Over a period of four to five years, Lance and Cindy struck up a natural friendship with Via, Lance said. Lance called Via “quite a colorful character” and said he and Cindy would stop to chat with Via about minerals.
When recalling the first time they’d seen Via’s collection, Lance and Cindy smiled. Cindy called the experience “amazing,” saying, “You just didn’t know where to look first.”
Via donated different specimens to the JMU mineral collection over a period of time before making the decision to gift his entire collection to the university. Leslie said the all-encompassing end gift was the product of a relationship between Via and the Kearns that “snowballed.”
Via died in 2018 and left his mineral collection for JMU.
“It was out of respect for Dr. Lance Kearns that Peter considered the university,” Sarver said. “He does have a stepdaughter and a step-grandson that attended and graduated from JMU, but it was both Dr. Lance and Cindy Kearns’ reputation and their knowledge and their respect and their love of minerals that really guided Peter toward them.”
The collection’s expedition
Picking up the collection following Via’s passing was yet another step in the journey.
“We had about a 48-hour warning to get down there and get that collection packed up and out of there,” Lance said. “That was quite an excitement.”
The collection needed to be handled properly, which took quick organization and action from everyone involved across different departments. University attorneys for the university along with the administration and finance department were all needed, and the facilities department built the cases where the minerals are now displayed.
Sarver, Cindy and Lance drove to Via’s house and packed the minerals to ensure their safe travel.
“The state police helped escort us back, and then we were in a secret location where it was stored and we had help with the community and storing them,” Sarver said. “Lance and Cindy brought them over one by one, took care of them and inventoried them with the help of a student intern … There are so many people that are involved in it.”
After picking the minerals up, it would still be over a year before anyone saw them, plunging their existence into another period of secrecy. Lance said the collection had to be appraised, so it stayed in hiding.
With the grand reopening of the Mineral Museum, these specimens are now open to be viewed by anyone who visits.
“The nice part about the museum is there’s something really for every level of geological education,” Leslie said.
Bringing prestige to JMU
Along with adding visibility to JMU’s geology program, Leslie said the museum is a great destination for both casual viewers and those with extensive backgrounds in mineralogy. He also said it can be used for instruction at the university, both in introductory- and upper-level courses.
“Students can see specimens that are of the quality that they’ll see in textbooks or on web pages that they normally don’t get to see in almost any other setting,” Leslie said.
Cindy envisions the ways that the Mineral Museum can also be utilized by areas of the university outside of STEM, like photography or art classes. Cindy said she sees a partnership with the history department and wants to find ways to incorporate the provenance of the minerals into some history courses. As she said, “There is so much for the future of this.”
Looking beyond JMU, the community component is something Leslie said she takes into account as well.
“It’s also a tremendous outreach piece for the university,” Leslie said. “It is a wonderful place for children to get excited about what’s in the natural world.”
Leslie said the four pillars that made the museum, along with the Via gift, are the partnerships between the faculty members led by Lance; JMU administration; planned giving; and the community. Leslie called it “a wonderful 40-year saga.”
The Via gift, and the mineral collection as a whole, will bring recognition to the university in all areas, Sarver said.
“It shows other donors — the outside world — the trust that people have in the university in following its mission,” Sarver said. “We can be a good place to come and leave your legacy.”
For Lance and Cindy, the mission of the museum is simple: “Come see it and just enjoy,” Cindy said.
Contact McKinley Mihailoff at mihailmx@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.