The Student Government Association (SGA) has begun pulling money from a reserve fund after running out of contingency money.
The group gave out the last of its contingency funds during the Feb. 21 meeting, executive treasurer Brandon Market said. The fund consists of unused contingency from previous years, with this being the first time since 2017 the SGA has run out of contingency.
Contingency funds come from student fees and are given to organizations for operational needs, such as holding events and going to conferences, according to SGA’s website. All JMU organizations in good standing with the Office of Student Activities and Involvement for four months and chartered with a Constitution are eligible to request contingency funds, with a maximum request of $3,000 per semester — with the exception of the two most recent requests.
The SGA emptied its contingency funds during the Feb. 21 Senate meeting when the gave money to Chabad Jewish Student Group, JMU Young Life and Note-oriety. In order to continue funding organizations on campus for the rest of the semester, the Senate began pulling from a reserve fund, Market said.
This reserve fund currently has $189,597.08 in it, Fiscal Manager Meredith Bauer said. She says the amount will cover all of the SGA contingency requests for the remainder of the year.
During the Feb. 28 meeting, the Senate began giving out funds from the new pool of money, giving BluesTones $3,000. Market, at the meeting and also in an email to The Breeze, said he was unsure of the total in the reserve fund but believes it’ll get them through the rest of the semester.
“My boss [Bauer] made this decision and said we could continue giving out contingency money to support the student organizations that were still coming to us for funding,” Market said.
The Senate running out of contingency in February was seen as good by members of SGA. Market said it was “not a bad thing at all” because the funds go out on a first-come, first-served and needs basis.
SGA senator and junior Parker Boggs said during the Feb. 21 meeting that running out of funds was “a good thing” because it was the first time the Senate has run out of contingency funds since COVID-19, showing that the campus’ organizations are beginning to host events and go on trips again.
This year, $45,751 has been given out to 17 different organizations on campus, which Bauer said is comparable to past years.