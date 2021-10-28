Virginia will be holding elections Nov. 2 to elect the new governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, House of Delegates representatives and local offices. The governor position is elected once every four years, just as the U.S. presidential elections are held. Virginia is special because there’s an election that affects the people who live in the state every year on the first Tuesday of November. Since there are no federal offices up for election, this year is an off-year election.
This year’s candidates
Virginians will see three names on the ballot for Governor in this election: former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D), Glenn Youngkin (R) and Princess Blanding (Liberation Party). Paul Davis (Independent) is running as a write-in candidate. In Virginia, a governor isn’t allowed to serve consecutive terms but is allowed to hold office multiple times. Before current Gov. Ralph Northam (D), McAuliffe served as the governor of Virginia from 2014-18.
Who is Terry McAuliffe?
McAuliffe is the former 72nd governor of Virginia. Before he took office in 2014, he hadn’t held an elected position. According to Ballotpedia, before his election, he served as a political adviser for the Democratic Party and was the former Chairman of the Democratic National Committee from 2001-05. He was also the co-chairman of Bill Clinton’s re-election campaign in 1996 as well as Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign.
McAuliffe received his bachelor’s degree at Catholic University and earned his Juris Doctor at Georgetown Law School. He’s the candidate endorsed by current Gov. Ralph Northam and is endorsed by around half of the leaders of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus.
Who is Glenn Youngkin?
Glenn Youngkin is the former chief executive of the Carlyle Group. According to the company’s website, the Carlyle Group is a multinational investment firm that works to create long-term value for investors, companies and shareholders. According to Forbes, Youngkin has an estimated net worth of over $300 million. On his website, it says that he grew up in Richmond, Virginia, and Virginia Beach, where he held his first job washing dishes and frying eggs in a diner. Youngkin is the candidate endorsed by former U.S. President Donald Trump (R).
Youngkin studied engineering for his bachelor’s degree at Rice University and went on to get a master’s of business administration from the Harvard Business School. According to his website, he moved to Northern Virginia and built the Carlyle Group into what it’s recognized as now.
Who is Princess Blanding?
Blanding is the governor candidate and the chair for the newly formed Liberation Party. According to her website, she began her career in high school education as a science teacher at Essex High School in Tappahannock, Virginia. She eventually moved on to work at the administrative level. Her brother, Marcus-David Peters, was shot and killed by a police officer while experiencing a mental health crisis. Because of this incident, Blanding and her family founded a community activism organization to bring reform to marginalized communities. The organization’s name is Justice and Reformation.
Blanding received her bachelor’s degree in biology from Morgan State University and her master’s degree in K-12 education and supervision. She also earned her educational specialist degree in educational leadership.
How are current VA Politics trending?
In 2019, the Virginia election allowed for the “Democratic trifecta” — when both chambers of the state legislature are controlled by one political party and the governor of the state matches that political party. The Virginia government is also in what’s known as a Democratic triplex. A triplex is when the governor, attorney general and secretary of state all share the same political party.
According to NPR, the Republican Party hasn’t won a statewide election in Virginia since 2009. According to WBUR, this election will serve as a visual to the state’s political views. This election will be affected by the state’s views on President Joe Biden’s success in the Oval Office. More votes will be cast for the same party as Biden if they agree with him, and more votes will be cast against him if they feel as though Biden is unsuccessful. The results of this election can be a catalyst to a Republican-filled midterm election if Biden and the Democrats don’t fulfill the public’s wants and expectations, according to the Washington Post. As this is one of only three gubernatorial elections — the others being in New Jersey and California — this election has already received national attention due to its high stakes and intensity.
What are their platforms?
The biggest topic that the two candidates debated in both the Sept. 16 and Sept. 28 debates was the severity of COVID-19 and the necessity of vaccines. Both candidates said they supported the vaccines, but McAuliffe called for mandatory vaccinations for healthcare workers and teachers, while Youngkin said people should have the choice of whether to get the vaccine or not.
McAuliffe’s campaign is built on economic development. When he was in office, he helped bring in $20 billion of capital investment. According to Politifact, he helped give 84,000 jobs to unemployed people in the Commonwealth, and during his time as governor, unemployment decreased by about 37%. McAuliffe vetoed 58 bills in his first two years as governor. That’s more vetoes than the previous governors before him did in their four years. This included denying legislation to defund Planned Parenthood in Virginia. He also dismantled many laws in the Virginia constitution that were either still around from the Jim Crow era or were made to emulate the era. McAuliffe said in his debates that he plans on developing the original plans he had earlier, further than what he’s accomplished before.
Youngkin’s campaign is built around cutting taxes, such as the gas tax and the grocery tax, to provide more funding to the education system. According to his website, he said on his first day, he’ll start his plans to create 400,000 jobs and 10,000 start-ups in Virginia. He said the money saved on taxes will go back into the education system to ensure teachers and other school staff can keep their jobs, even amid the pandemic.
Blanding’s campaign is centered around racial, gender and sexuality reforms in policy. According to her website, she wants to work toward protecting the lives of minority groups. This includes physical protection as well as protecting their voting rights and shielding them from wrongful incarceration. She said she’ll invest in grassroot organizations to “combat the systematic racism and oppression in healthcare, education, businesses and public that exist in the form of discrimination, intimidation and inequalities.”
JMU and the election
Kristin Rhondenizer, junior public policy and administration major, reinforced the idea that this election is important to the JMU population. With many state-wide positions up for grabs, Rhondenizer said positions such as governor are “often overlooked” in elections when they often have more of an impact on students’ daily lives rather than the federal level.
“The governor’s race is split, and it is very important to go out and vote and have an opinion because it is so close, and your vote will actually have an effect,” Rhondenizer said.
Rhondenizer is a part of the JMU College Democrats and helped students register to vote and educated them about the different candidates who are on the voting slate for this year’s election.
“Reaching out is important, even if it’s not to a specific organization or political party, to prevent things from deterring you to vote,” Rhondenizer said.
Brandon Market, junior finance major, works with the JMU College Republicans to advocate for Youngkin and other Republican candidates. Market said that even though college campuses are primarily Democratic, it’s still important to make sure all voices and opinions are heard so students can make an educated decision.
“No matter which way you’re leaning, I think it’s important to view all candidates,” Market said.
The Young Democratic-Socialists of America (YDSA) has a chapter at JMU dedicated to promoting third party values at JMU. Max Muñoz, first-year political science major, is a member of YDSA, and he said he advocates for students to listen to the opinions of third party candidates.
“If you talk to the vast majority of third party candidates, they know they are not going to win,” Munoz said. “The main goal of YDSA and the Blanding campaign is to raise awareness on how the Democratic Party and Republican Party are failing everyday people.”
Muñoz said he values the opinions of his colleagues and encourages students to look at the policies of the people running for office.
“Don’t go off any of the platitudes that people are giving you,” Muñoz said. “Go online and look at what these people are actually trying to do.”
Early voting in Virginia ends Oct 30. The Virginia state election will take place Nov. 2. Information on polling locations can be found on Virginia’s election website.
