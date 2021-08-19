The Breeze’s editor-in-chief Jake Conley is asking a judge on behalf of The Breeze to demand that JMU provide The Breeze with COVID-19 data that the university failed to release in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request made last year.
Conley filed a writ of mandamus on behalf of The Breeze against JMU on Aug. 17. Conley filed the writ pro se, meaning without legal representation.
On Aug. 26, 2020, JMU partially denied a FOIA request filed by The Breeze requesting the following data, by day:
- Number of tests administered
- Number of positive student tests, broken down by number per campus dormitory and self-reports from off-campus students
- Number of negative student tests
- Number of positive faculty/staff tests
- Number of negative faculty/staff tests
- Number of students in quarantine or isolation
While the university’s COVID-19 dashboard, which began publicly displaying data Aug. 17, 2020, included almost all of the above points, it didn’t include positive student tests broken down by number per campus dormitory and a designation for self-reported cases in off-campus students.
JMU cited the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) in the denial. In an email announcing the denial, Caitlyn Read, the JMU spokesperson and director of communications at the time of the university’s denial, said:
“Per federal patient privacy law (HIPAA) the university cannot release ‘individually identifiable health information,’ or information that is a subset of health information, including demographic information. Therefore, the portions of your request related to the ‘number of positive student tests, broken down by number per campus dormitory,’ and ‘number of positive student tests, broken down by self-reports from off-campus students’ is denied.”
Megan Rhyne, executive director of the Virginia Coalition for an Open Government, said JMU’s reasoning behind not releasing the data is flawed because the sample size of a dormitory or an off-campus designation is too large for case numbers to identify certain individuals.
The Breeze continued to hold discussions with JMU throughout 2020 and 2021, with JMU declining to release a daily report of COVID-19 cases broken down by dormitory or off-campus designation. In January, JMU provided The Breeze locational data for the period of Sept. 17, 2020, through Dec. 18, 2020.
The Breeze continued to request data from the period of August 2020 through Sept. 17, 2020, in addition to the period following Dec. 18, 2020, and days moving forward. JMU then provided The Breeze with locational, daily data from Jan. 10, 2021, through April 30, 2021.
“The Breeze has spent the last year asking for transparency from university leadership as we all try to navigate this crisis together,” Conley, editor-in-chief of The Breeze, said. “This data is crucial to the public’s right to understand what COVID-19 looks like in this community, and we are fully willing to seek a redress through the courts in the name of transparency and accountability.”
Current JMU spokesperson and director of communications Mary-Hope Vass responded to The Breeze’s request for comment on the filing with the same documents reflecting COVID-19 data from Sept. 17, 2020, through April 30, 2021. This data includes daily residence hall numbers of positive student COVID-19 tests. Vass said JMU will review and respond to Conley’s filing as appropriate.
“The University engaged in several conversations with The Breeze during the Fall 2020 semester about [its] FOIA request for student [COVID-19] test data,” Vass said in an email. “We attempted to work with [The Breeze] in good faith to fulfill our obligations under the Freedom of Information Act, while honoring our obligation to protect student privacy.”
The data Vass and the university have provided fails to address case numbers from before Sept. 17, 2020. If The Breeze loses and the writ isn’t granted, JMU doesn’t have to provide the information requested in the FOIA. From the day JMU gets served by the court with the request, the university has 21 days to respond. After that, a court date will be set.
If the writ is denied, Conley will have the opportunity to appeal the decision on behalf of The Breeze.
