Aug. 21, 2020, JMU began its fall semester freshman move in. Just over a week later, on Sept. 1, the university officially passed the 500-case mark for COVID-19 cases in its student, faculty and staff body. In the following two weeks, JMU reached a 60% positivity rate in its testing regime — one out of every six COVID-19 tests was coming back positive.
Fall semester
Several days before that 500-case mark, Aug. 26, JMU issued a partial denial in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request by The Breeze asking for the following data, all by day:
- Number of tests administered
- Number of positive student tests, broken down by number per campus dormitory and self-reports from off-campus students
- Number of negative student tests
- Number of positive faculty/staff tests
- Number of negative faculty/staff tests
- Number of students in quarantine or isolation
The university’s dashboard, which began publicly displaying data Aug. 17, provides all of the above data points, with one exception: positive student tests broken down by number per campus dormitory and a designation for self-reported cases in off-campus students. In its denial, JMU cited two legal provisions — the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA). HIPAA governs the release of private medical information about an individual. FERPA covers releases of students’ educational records.
An email from Caitlyn Read, previous JMU spokesperson and director of communications, announcing the denial said:
“Per federal patient privacy law (HIPAA) the university cannot release ‘individually identifiable health information,’ or information that is a subset of health information, including demographic information. Therefore, the portions of your request related to the ‘number of positive student tests, broken down by number per campus dormitory,’ and ‘number of positive student tests, broken down by self-reports from off-campus students’ is denied.”
Those two acts, the university claimed, prevented it from breaking down positive cases by residence location while keeping in step with federal law. And after several more conversations between The Breeze and the university, JMU’s position remained solidly against releasing a breakdown of COVID-19 case data by location. The release of such information, the university claims, would allow individuals seeing the data to identify those associated with each data point based purely on the contents of the FOIA request.
However, Megan Rhyne, executive director of the Virginia Coalition for an Open Government, said the university’s claim that the two privacy acts prevented them from releasing the data was an invalid use of the acts. She said because the sample size of a dormitory or an off-campus designation is too large for case numbers to identify certain individuals, she doesn’t agree with the school’s use of the healthcare privacy law as a deterrent to releasing locational data for on-campus positive cases.
In an email to The Breeze, Rhyne said:
“If you ask how many students are getting free and reduced lunch, and you find out there are only seven kids … out of 10, it’s pretty easy to figure out who’s who, but that concern is generally lessened quite a bit when you have larger sample sizes … Definitely a dorm full of people, that’s not what [HIPPA and FERPA] are talking about.”
Moving into winter break, The Breeze was still requesting that same locational data from the university, which continued to deny The Breeze’s requests, citing the privacy laws.
Spring semester
Following discussion between legal counsel retained by The Breeze and legal counsel for the university, JMU still refuses to release a running daily report of COVID-19 cases broken down by dormitory or off-campus designation. However, the university conceded in releasing that data for the period of Sept. 17, 2020, through Dec. 4, 2020. The Breeze published that data, yet still continues to request that data for the period from August 2020 through Sept. 17, 2020, as well as data from Dec. 4, 2020, to the present, and the days moving forward.
Regarding the lack of data previous to Sept. 17, Vice President for Student Affairs Tim Miller told The Breeze that the school was unable to release that data because prior to that date, the locational COVID-19 data didn’t exist in one single form. It was instead stored within JMU’s medical records system. Under FOIA laws, public individuals and bodies can’t be compelled to create a document that doesn’t exist.
Though, for data from Dec. 4, 2020, to the present and future, JMU continues to cite student privacy as its reasoning for declining to release the data. A statement provided in January by Mary-Hope Vass, current university spokesperson and director of communications, in response to requests for comment on the university’s lack of data release, she said:
“While we are supportive of providing requested data and openly conversing about the impact of [COVID-19] at JMU, we also have a responsibility to support the protection and privacy of our students,” Vass said in the email. “We are balancing releasing positive cases without singling out students, who test positive by their dorm during a specific time period.”
Jessani Collier, JMU student body president, declined to comment.
Looking forward
As JMU has yet to release the by-location COVID-19 data requested — from before Sept. 17, 2020, and from Dec. 4, 2020, on — The Breeze will continue to pursue that disclosure by the university, and will continue to provide updates on releases of data by the university.