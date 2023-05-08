Virginia Press Association awards

The Breeze's staff huddles up to celebrate the 18 awards it won Saturday at the Virginia Press Association's annual conference in Richmond. Of the 18 awards, five were first placers among other midsized non-daily newspapers in Virginia. 

 Tristan Lorei | Free Lance-Star

The Breeze and Breeze TV won 18 awards in the Virginia Press Association’s (VPA) annual statewide contest.

The groups, which competed against midsize, non-daily newspapers from across the state, were honored in writing, design, photo, advertising and video categories at the VPA annual conference in Richmond on Saturday night.

All the entries were from the 2022 calendar year. Of the awards, five were first place, five were second and eight were third.

Here's a breakdown of the winning entries:

First Place

  • Video Story, Shelby Walker, for her story about the memorial services for two Bridgewater College police officers killed in the line of duty
  • Special Sections, for a Breeze in-depth report, “One in Four,” a look at sexual assault on campus
  • Sports Writing Portfolio, Grant Johnson
  • Breaking News Writing, Ashlyn Campbell and Kasey Trapuzzano for coverage of a shooting at Foxhill apartment complex
  • Photo Slideshow or Gallery, Savannah Reger, for a photo slideshow about memorial events following JMU softball player Lauren Bernett’s death

Second Place

Third Place

