The Breeze and Breeze TV won 18 awards in the Virginia Press Association’s (VPA) annual statewide contest.
The groups, which competed against midsize, non-daily newspapers from across the state, were honored in writing, design, photo, advertising and video categories at the VPA annual conference in Richmond on Saturday night.
All the entries were from the 2022 calendar year. Of the awards, five were first place, five were second and eight were third.
Here's a breakdown of the winning entries:
First Place
- Video Story, Shelby Walker, for her story about the memorial services for two Bridgewater College police officers killed in the line of duty
- Special Sections, for a Breeze in-depth report, “One in Four,” a look at sexual assault on campus
- Sports Writing Portfolio, Grant Johnson
- Breaking News Writing, Ashlyn Campbell and Kasey Trapuzzano for coverage of a shooting at Foxhill apartment complex
- Photo Slideshow or Gallery, Savannah Reger, for a photo slideshow about memorial events following JMU softball player Lauren Bernett’s death
Second Place
- Photo Slideshow or Gallery, Valerie Chenault, for coverage of the JMU-Appalachian State football game in the fall
- General Makeup, which honors the overall design of the newspaper
- Feature Story, Grant Johnson, for a profile of JMU long snapper Kyle Davis
- Lifestyles Advertising, Catherine Connolly, for her design of an ad for Massanutten Resort
- Multimedia Report, Gannon LaCroix and Kasey Trapuzzano for “A Climate Emergency,” a look at student efforts pressing for more environmental stewardship at JMU
Third Place
- Photo Slideshow or Gallery, Savannah Reger, for coverage of the JMU-Norfolk State football game in the fall
- Special Sections, for the staff’s coverage of JMU’s entrance into the Sun Belt Conference
- Breaking News Writing, Jake Conley, Ashlyn Campbell and Charlotte Matherly, for a story about students occupying Alumnae Hall to demand better services for mental health at JMU
- In-Depth or Investigative Reporting, Grant Johnson, for a story about student-athlete mental health
- Public Safety Writing, Madison Hricik and Savannah Reger, for a look at public safety at JMU sporting events
- Education Advertising Design, Catherine Connolly, for an ad for JMU’s summer session
- Home and Garden Advertising Design, Alex Candelier, for an ad for Highland Designs
- Lifestyles Ad Design, Catherine Connolly, for an ad for My Sister’s Keeper Walk/Run