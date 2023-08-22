Nearly 60 students are temporarily being placed in triple rooms across campus, as JMU balances housing its ever-growing student body with one less available residence hall and more followed-through deposits than anticipated.
JMU spokesperson Ginny Cramer said in an email to The Breeze on Wednesday that while the number of temporary triples is still changing, there are 58 “as of right now.” When space becomes available as students leave the university, Cramer said, the third student in a temporary triple will move into the available space.
JMU’s temporary triples student housing information webpage emphasized the goal of “detripling,” or reverting a temporary triple back to a double, in which one student would move out. According to the page, students in a temporary triple would decide among themselves who moves out in the event of a detripling, with help from a resident advisor (RA) or hall director (HD) if needed. A student can’t be “voted out” or forced to accept a reassignment offer, the webpage says.
The temporary triples are in the Skyline area’s Chesapeake and Chandler halls, as The Breeze reported in July. Cramer said they’re “roughly split” between the two residence halls.
There are also 34 permanent triple rooms — larger rooms that are triples every year, Cramer said — split between Chandler, Chesapeake, Gifford, Hillside, Wampler and Wayland halls.
Lisa Lee, the parent of an incoming freshman, said her daughter was supposed to pick a room on July 21, the last day of housing selection. However, on that day, her daughter, Kyla Lee, received an email informing her all available rooms had been taken. On July 24, Kyla received a temporary triple room assignment, and on July 28, she received her room assignment in Chandler Hall and information on her two roommates via email.
Kyla is “trying to take it in stride,” Lisa said. Her two roommates had chosen their room in Chandler together, so Lisa said she had some concerns about her daughter getting pushed into the room with them.
“She’s getting thrown in a situation where now she’s kind of the third wheel,” said Lisa, who added that she worries about Kyla having to move again if the school is able to detriple her room.
In an interview with The Breeze, JMU Vice President for Student Affairs Tim Miller said the university would “continue to provide support” for students who may have been blindsided by the university’s introduction of temporary triples. Lisa said the Office of Residence Life (ORL) has been communicative; they sent her photos of what the triple room would look like, as well as responded to an email where she detailed her concerns.
Despite the addition of some triple rooms to Skyline residence halls and the demolition and renovation of Ikenberry Hall in the Village, Miller said there was no “measurable amount” of difference in the number of students moving in.
“We were a little over 4,900,” Miller said on Friday. “The goal was 4,850, so it’s not a ton more people. You won't even notice it because it's also spread out across 20-plus buildings.”
The university received a record number of early-action applications for the class of 2027, 24,156, and a total of 37,001. While the number of incoming freshmen has yet to be published, the past two classes have been the largest in over a decade.
This is not the first time JMU has had to find creative solutions to an overflow of on-campus students. When the student population reached 15,000 in 2000, JMU bought Howard Johnson’s Motor Lodge in 2001, a hotel initially built in 1964.
The hotel was converted into Rockingham Hall and boasted private bathrooms and televisions. At the time of its demolition in 2014, the building housed 233 students. Grace Street apartments opened in the fall of 2015 to replace Rockingham Hall and housed 506 students in total.
Similarly, JMU this summer considered placing displaced students in hotels but decided against the move “for a number of reasons,” Miller told The Breeze in July.
Lizzie Stone contributed to this report.