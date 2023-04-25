Rockingham County Sheriff Brian Hutcheson said in a phone call to The Breeze on Monday that the investigation into the Redpoint residential complex shooting that occurred overnight Friday, April 14, is ongoing.
Investigators are working “around the clock” to follow up on leads, Hutcheson said, with more than 100 interviews already completed. Hutcheson declined to provide specific updates because his office’s investigation is still active.
Anyone with “any kind of information,” firsthand or not, is encouraged to call into the sheriff’s office at any time, Hutcheson said.
“Everyone who might know something,” he said. “Whether they were there, whether they have any kind of information, even if it might seem to be unimportant … contact us.”
Hutcheson said he believes there’s no further threat to the community and no reason to believe the shooting wasn’t an isolated incident.
He encourages college students generally to be aware and be cautious about their environment while at parties and to keep safety in mind, although he said it isn’t more important now than before.
The shooting left two dead: D’angelo Marquise Gracy, a 22-year-old male from Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and 17-year-old Calour Fields, who attended Harrisonburg High School.