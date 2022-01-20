While the pandemic has lingered for about two years, recommended guidelines and procedures have changed rapidly. This change has been prompted by several factors, such as new knowledge on the virus itself, the development of vaccines and the emergence of new variants.
Mary-Hope Vass, JMU director of communications and university spokesperson, said the university will continue to keep an eye on how COVID-19 is impacting the community as JMU moves forward with the spring semester.
“We are excited to welcome the JMU community back to campus and will do so in a safe manner,” Vass said. “While much progress has been made to keep students, faculty and staff safe, we continue to closely monitor the current state of the community and pandemic.”
Vaccines
Under JMU’s current guidelines, students are required to be fully vaccinated before coming to campus for the spring semester with some exceptions, including for medical and religious reasons. However, students can also opt out of receiving the vaccine by signing an “Assumption of Risk” form — making the requirement essentially optional.
According to JMU’s Stop the Spread information page, these decisions were made based upon guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American College Health Association (ACHA).
The Stop the Spread website says continued preventative measures, in addition to students being vaccinated, help the community “learn to live with COVID-19” while keeping each other safe and providing the opportunity to “continue many of the activities that make JMU a special place to live, work and learn.”
The website also states that the university “strongly recommends” that everyone get a COVID-19 booster shot when they’re eligible. Those who’ve received a booster can upload this information to their MyJMUChart. There’s no formal requirement for students to receive the booster.
The Convocation Center is holding COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinics. Booster doses for Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson are available at the University Health Center for qualified students.
Quarantine and isolation
Students living on campus must isolate for five days regardless of vaccination status if they’ve tested positive for COVID-19. If they choose to stay on campus, students must isolate in their dorm room and wear a mask at all times. After five days, students may return to classes in person if they haven’t had a fever for 24 hours without the use of fever-inducing medication and other symptoms have improved. Students must wear a mask at all times for the following five days.
The Stop the Spread website says that those who test positive and live off campus should review CDC guidelines and follow those accordingly.
Those who’ve come into contact with someone who’s tested positive have different guidelines to follow depending on when they received their second dose of the vaccine, if they’ve gotten their booster and if they’ve had a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past 90 days.
Students may stay in their dorm room, go to in-person classes and use dining facilities but must wear a mask around others for 10 days if they meet one these conditions upon testing positive for COVID-19:
- Received a second vaccine shot of either Moderna less than six months ago, Pfizer less than five months ago or single vaccine shot of J&J less than two months ago
- Received a COVID-19 booster shot
- Had a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past 90 days
Those who don’t meet those conditions and have come into contact with someone who’s tested positive must quarantine for five days and can’t attend classes in person. If a roommate is positive, students must quarantine during their isolation period. They must wear a mask at all times and can’t go to a sit-down dining facility to eat. After five days, the website advises them to get tested. If their test is negative, they may go to class in person and wear a mask at all times for five more days. If their test is positive, they must follow instructions for isolation.
Testing
Students can sign up to get tested once per week at Warren Hall, where there’s open testing every day from 9 a.m. to noon. Regular screening testing isn’t required for students who have filled out the Assumption of Risk Waiver.
Masks
JMU’s mask policy is still in effect, which requires students, faculty and staff to wear masks in university-owned indoor spaces when in the presence of others regardless of vaccination status. Students don’t have to wear masks when they’re in their own residence halls with their roommate unless they’re in quarantine or isolation. The Stop the Spread website states that current CDC guidelines recommend masking in areas with substantial and high transmission and that the wearing of a well-fitting mask is “highly effective at preventing the spread” of COVID-19.
According to JMU’s Stop the Spread dashboard, the university may “revise its protocols” as the public health situation and guidance from experts changes.
“Senior leaders are hopeful for another safe and successful semester at JMU,” Vass said.
