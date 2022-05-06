“BANS OFF OUR BODIES.” “KEEP ROE.” “PLANNED PARENTHOOD.”
These were the newest additions to the spirit rock on East Campus on Thursday as students gathered, signs in hand and voices loud. Just hours earlier, the rock had been graffitied with the words “FETUS LIVES MATTER.” The protestors repainted it before the event.
The abortion-rights protest, organized by four JMU student organizations — Students Against Sexual Violence, Planned Parenthood Generation Action, JMU College Democrats and Days for Girls — was sparked by the leaked U.S. Supreme Court opinion draft earlier this week. The draft, published by Politico, reveals the Court’s majority vote as it stands now would overturn Roe v. Wade, removing the constitutional right to abortion that was established in 1973. This would allow state governments to handle abortion rights and restrictions individually.
Aside from the graffiti on the spirit rock prior to the event, there was no counterprotest.
Gia Yoder, president of JMU College Democrats, said the main purpose of the protest was to spread awareness.
“It’s really important that we as young people support the bodily autonomy of people across the country but particularly here in Virginia,” Yoder said. She went on to say that if Republicans come to control Virginia legislature, it’s “basically all but guaranteed” that abortion will be criminalized in the state.
Scarlett Sullivan, a Student Government Association (SGA) senator, said she attended the protest to stand up for her own rights, but she echoed a common theme shared among the protestors — it’s not just about her, she said.
“I hope people can realize that with JMU being a majority-female campus, that this is an important issue to all of us — not just the women but trans people on campus, LGBTQ communities, everyone should be concerned about this issue,” Sullivan said.
‘Sometimes, it’s just sad’
After about 30 minutes, Yoder kicked off an open mic session, inviting protestors to talk about their own experiences. Yoder sat atop the spirit rock as she spoke to the crowd. She began by saying many people didn’t expect Roe v. Wade to be overruled.
“But guess what?” she said. “Three days ago, they f---ing did it. And I’m not gonna lie to you. I don’t want nine people controlling the bodies of 300 million.”
Another protestor stood in front of the spirit rock as she told the crowd about her own abortion. She got pregnant in August, she said, and took to the JMU reddit thread for help.
“It was pretty horrible, the comments, telling me I was a horrible person, I was a monster,” she said.
She said she ultimately got an abortion.
“After a while it sucked,” she said. “It’s not always gonna be, like, brave, encouraging. Sometimes, it’s just sad.”
She doesn’t regret her decision because she wants to graduate and follow her dreams, but she said she always wanted to be a mom. However, there’s a “time and place” for her to choose that, she said. She held a pink painting she made while she was grieving.
“I’m still a person,” she said. “I know I made the right decision.”
Eventually, about two dozen people broke off from the group. They held their signs high as they marched across the Festival lawn toward Main Campus. They chanted sporadically as they continued through the Village before heading back to the spirit rock, where the throng of protestors began to thin.
Welcomed support
The protest, which was well over 50 people, saw many men come to support the cause as well, something that was mentioned by several people who spoke to the crowd.
SGA Legislative Affairs Chair Charles Conner said he felt it was important for him to attend to give voice to the cause.
“Even as someone who would not be immediately affected by stuff like this, it’s important for me to stand up for other people in my life that would be affected by this and show my support and also to show my support for this issue,” Conner said.
Another protestor, Paige, spoke during the open mic session and referenced a well-known statistic: More than one in four college-aged women — one in five, Paige said, as was painted on the spirit rock — will experience unwanted sexual contact.
“What if one of those one in five was my friends? Was me?” Paige said.
She was happy to see how many men showed up at the protest because hearing those statistics, she said, can make people feel misunderstood and alone.
She said the anti-abortion movement won’t stop.
“It’s heartbreaking, but that’s the reality,” she said. “I’m, like, out of words. I’m so f---ing angry … It’s so scary, and it’s disappointing, and it’s real. And I just, it shakes me. It scares me.”
Editor’s Note: Gia Yoder is a former staff writer of The Breeze.
Contact Charlotte Matherly at breezeeditor@gmail.com.