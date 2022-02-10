About two-dozen students gathered on the Quad then marched into Alumnae Hall for a 90-minute occupation of the building’s central lobby at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday. Through several statements and conversations about mental health with JMU upper-administration figures, one theme reigned dominant: The students are done talking.
The group, brought together via social media, put forward six demands. Sophomore Annie McGowan, a contributor to The Breeze’s opinion section, served as an organizer for the group along with sophomores Michael Hulleman and Carson Sullivan, the COVID-19 Ad Hoc Chair for the Student Government Association. The demands made are:
An increase in counseling staff within the Counseling Center; increased funding for the Counseling Center; removal of mandatory attendance requirements for all instructional periods; provision of hybrid methods through electronic conferencing platforms; permittance for all instructional periods to be recorded with audio and video; and an end to minimum GPA requirements for scholarships.
Prior to occupying Alumnae Hall, the students had a brief, stilted conversation with Tim Miller, vice president for student affairs, and Towana Moore, interim vice president for administration and finance, outside Keezell Hall. There, the two vice presidents encouraged students to meet with them to discuss their concerns over a meal in D-Hall.
“We want to sit down and talk about it,” Miller said.
Hulleman, however, said the group was tired of talking and asked Miller and Moore to implement the first four demands on the list of six.
“It’s very difficult with everything going on,” Hulleman said. “You do these four things and we’ll come talk.”
Students expressed frustration with JMU’s response to recent events, saying that invitations for activities and hang-outs aren’t enough.
“It’s hard for me to feel like you all care about us,” one student said to Miller. “You tell us to go play Nintendo Switch. You don’t cancel classes.”
The group of students declined an invitation to a meeting with senior leadership at D-Hall happening at the time in which Miller and Moore said the students’ demands would be discussed. The students said they were tired of talking.
“We said we were going to occupy, so we’re gonna occupy that building,” Sullivan said. “Let’s go”
Nick Langridge, vice president of university advancement, said at the meeting that they intended to share a meal and listen to students but that they’ll have to find another way to connect with students. After students didn’t show up, senior leaders said they would go over the demands then referred The Breeze to Mary-Hope Vass, executive director of communications and university spokesperson, for further comment.
In an email to The Breeze, Vass said senior leaders decided to meet with students when they learned of the occupation in Alumnae Hall, offering to meet with the students directly in attendance. Senior leaders at the meeting included President Jonathan Alger, Rudy Molina, vice provost, Marsha Mays-Bernard, associate vice president student health and well-being, Fletcher Linder, dean and associate provost, Mike Davis, chief of staff in the president’s office and all of the vice presidents.
“Their goal is to have an open discussion, listen to concerns from students and work to determine what changes could be considered and implemented,” Vass said. “Senior leaders offered to have lunch with the students and will continue to make time to meet with them in the future.”
After Miller and other senior leadership left the Quad, the students marched into Alumnae Hall. The group split to line the walls of the lobby, with speakers taking position on the stairs.
McGowan began to read testimonies that were collected by the protest leadership — although they picked just a few to share with the crowd, they said there were over 50 stories submitted.
“I’ve been struggling with depression and suicide thoughts on and off since I was 14 years old,” one testimony read. “All that changed at the beginning of last semester. My suicidal thoughts got really bad. I would go days without sleeping, and I had no idea how to handle classes when all I could think about was taking my own life.”
The same testimony called for change from JMU’s administration: “When more money is spent on student athletics than student health, there is a problem,” it read.
The Breeze reached out to Vass on this topic but didn’t get a response in time for publication.
Hulleman spoke next, expressing the difficulty they and others have felt at JMU — “our mental state is on the fritz,” they said. They continued, reiterating a point they’d made earlier on the Quad.
“We got about 25 people here today,” Hulleman said. “If we want change, we’re gonna have to come back next week with 100, the week after that with 200, the week after that with 400 and we can’t stop until we get it.”
A graduate student who taught undergraduate classes encouraged faculty to disregard guidelines on attendance and test makeups. They said their department didn’t technically allow students to retake exams, but they ignored that rule.
“That's detrimental to student's health and completely ignores the nuance of existence,” the graduate student said. “Pass along to your colleagues that these sorts of things are barriers to students that they are extraordinarily harmful.”
Another student spoke up and said these issues are weighing heavily on faculty and staff and encouraged students and faculty to work and support one another because “it's more powerful when it’s all of us together.”
McGowan said in an interview with The Breeze that many people didn’t know about last week’s on-campus suicide in the Edith J. Carrier Arboretum because JMU hadn’t spoken up about it or truly dealt with it. In a broader reference to the pain they said the student body has felt, they said the administration is “covering it up” and that they hope the protest gets JMU to acknowledge the losses from recent weeks.
“This isn't us being angry saying that we hate JMU,” McGowan said. “This is us wanting to make our home … better than it was before.”
The support that JMU does give isn’t enough, they said. Although the Counseling Center offers many self-help resources, McGowan said the “online modules telling you to take a deep breath and drink a cup of tea isn’t enough.”
Xaiver Williams, student representative to the Board of Visitors (BoV), joined the students and stayed throughout the protest. He said in interviews with The Breeze that his focus on attending the occupation was to listen to what the students wanted and learn what he can do as an advocate in the BoV.
Williams said he’s working closely with Jessani Collier, the student body president, to listen to the student body while also providing tangible support. He said he, Collier and Miller spent most of Tuesday making their way around campus to talk with students. In order for universities to expand mental health resources, he said, it’s going to take more funding from the state.
“I'm really hoping that as a collective group of colleges and universities, we can go to the governor's office and go to the General Assembly and say, ‘Hey, we need help, we need funding,’” Williams said. “This is not a burden that should be placed on students in their families — college education is already expensive enough.”
Williams said solutions need to come. But first, he wants to make sure students can adequately heal.
“Some people say, ‘Oh, it's just a small portion of students, it's not the whole campus,’” Williams said. “For me, even if it was one student, that's still a concern. We still have to listen to that.”
Sullivan said he’s not giving up any time soon.
“Until they see what we want, we’re gonna keep coming here,” Sullivan said. “It doesn’t end until everything is permanently maintained, everything we want is fulfilled and then they keep going with it after we graduate.”
