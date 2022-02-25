As participants introduced themselves in small groups of five or six, Diversity Education Empowerment Program (DEEP) Impact facilitators Joshua Jones and Noa Banks Greene hung up four large, white pieces of paper on the walls and began writing titles on each one:
African Diaspora. Perspective. Perseverance. Trauma.
“You are presenting very deep … topics to a room full of people, usually most of the time that you don’t know,” Greene said. “And it’s not just like some frilly conversation about the weather — you’re really touching on people's identities and their views on the world.”
In celebrating Black History Month, the JMU Center for Multicultural Student Services (CMSS) hosted a DEEP Impact Diversity Dialogue for attendees to explore topics like Black historical figures and racial trauma.
“Our goal is not to try to sway anybody’s decision but rather just make sure people are educated, and so they’re well rounded when these conversations do come,” Jones said.
The Feb. 23 event held in the Student Success Center (SSC) provided participants with space to discuss racism. Greene and Jones encouraged audience members to write their personal associations with the terms on the pieces of paper hung throughout the room and included spaces to write about Black trauma. Participants were often instructed to reflect either in their small groups or with the group as a whole.
“Our hope is not just so we can just talk to people … but that conversation doesn’t just stay in the room [and] travels outside of the walls,” Jones said.
In addition to sparking reflection, Jones and Greene provided information on how racial trauma has historical and present-day effects. They also shared a variety of quotations from influential Black figures, including Coretta Scott King, Nelson Mandela and Janet Mock.
“Blackness is not a monolith,” one participant said while sharing with the rest of the audience. “Without those perspectives, you don’t understand why people act the way we do today.”
Isabella Cerullo, a freshman communication studies major who attended the dialogue, said she had gone to another DEEP Impact Diversity Dialogue previously.
“I’m really interested in understanding other people’s experience because one of my main goals of being a communications major is … I want to help people,” Cerullo said. “So if I can understand someone else’s experience, then I can best help … make their situation better.”
While Jones and Greene acknowledged that the topics they present can take time for audience members to become comfortable with, they said they appreciate their own nervousness while presenting.
“It’s a good nervousness because they came, they’re willing to have that conversation with you,” Green said. “It’s completely voluntary.”
The facilitators ended the presentation with providing information on resources students can use, like the Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective (BEAM). Greene said she hopes students who may be hesitant to go to a dialogue simply come to listen, if not participate right away.
“We’re very open people; we like to have a good time with each other,” Greene said. “It feels less like a job and more like a thing that we would do regardless.”
Contact Sarah Foster at foste4sc@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.