JMU’s geographic science major was renamed to “geography” and while there are no new course requirements, some students have expressed frustration with the change.
The major used to be known as geography. In 2000, the name was changed to geographic science — now it’s changed back. This change came into effect in summer 2021 and has affected everyone currently enrolled in the program, from incoming freshmen to graduating seniors. Kimberly Robinson, academic advisor for geography majors and intelligence analysis majors, said that this semester, there’s 209 geography majors and 92 minors.
In an email to The Breeze, Zachary Bortolot, the director of the geography program, said that in summer 2021, he and other professors in the program discovered that “proper procedures were not followed” — a name change request form was not filed in 2000. Because of that, the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV) required JMU to revert to the geography name. Now, Bortolot said, JMU is currently working with the SCHEV to change the name back so the program name can accurately reflect everything that its students learn.
“I personally prefer the name geographic science to geography for our program,” Bortolot said. “I know many students have felt confusion and disappointment about the name change and I feel bad about this.”
Elena Finelli, a sophomore who describes herself as a geographic science major, said she thinks the major’s name change will affect how its graduates will be perceived when they apply for jobs after college.
“It’s upsetting to have the ‘science’ portion taken out, as it doesn’t fully encompass all that we do,” Finelli said. “It’s the same courses and structure so we’re doing the same work, but it doesn’t feel like we receive the same recognition.”
The major, according to the geography program website, is a bridge between the social sciences of human geography and the natural sciences of physical geography. Bortolot said that following the name change, the program will still emphasize environmental science, information science — such as mapping technology and satellites — and human geography.
Wyatt Leary, a junior who describes himself as a geography major, said he believes the name change will affect his diploma. He said that the change to the term “geography” will get “lost in translation” for people who don’t know much about JMU’s geography program or all that it involves.
“‘Geographic science’ is a unique name for a unique program we have here,” Leary said. “‘Geography’ is more of a shoehorned term. It’s going to put another name on my diploma, which is kind of upsetting. I was looking forward to graduating with ‘geographic science’ in the name.”
Matthew Kane, a sophomore who described himself as a geography major, said he hadn’t heard about the name change until about three days before being interviewed by The Breeze. Kane said he believes it’d be better and more reputable to keep the name “geographic science.”
“Geographic science … sounds a lot more modernized,” Kane said. “It stands out more, rather than just geography.”
Abby Smith, a senior who described herself as a geographic science major, said the name change doesn’t fully reflect everything that geography encompasses and makes the program sound broader than it actually is.
“It is a little disappointing,” Smith said. “To change it to geography undercuts and undermines a lot of the work that we do.”
Smith said the program involves fieldwork and “hands-on” activities. These activities include fieldwork in the local community, like conservation efforts in local forests and parks, according to the program’s website.
While the geography students have been vocal about their frustrations and concerns, Leary said that some professors were also “upset by the name change.”
Bortolot, who’s a professor as well as being the program director, said he was surprised when he learned about the need to change the program name. Despite Bortolot’s assertion that the program will still “maintain a strong science focus,” he said that he hopes to return to the geographic science name for the program.
“The geography program and JMU understand and appreciate the concerns many students and faculty have about the name change,” Bortolot said. “We hope that we are able to return to using the geographic science name soon.”
