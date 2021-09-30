When Carrier Library first opened in 1939, it could hold 350 students. Now, in 2021, Carrier Library can house over 1,500. As JMU continues to grow and change, JMU student representatives and department heads plan for a 21st century Carrier Library.
Student representatives met with architects and JMU students Sept. 21 to discuss future visions for the library. The meeting was helmed by Dean of Libraries Bethany Nowviskie, who emphasized that while this project is getting underway, it’s still in its infancy.
Nowviskie said the project is an an early design phase and still needs to proposed to the Virginia legislature and “hopefully” funded as an additional budget allocation. Nowviskie said the project isn’t drawing on tuition or other local funds.
Shepley Bulfinch, an architectural group based out in Boston, Houston, Phoenix and Hartford, Connecticut, is working with JMU on Carrier Library’s revisions and renovation. The group said it’s focusing on several different idea areas to spur conversation on what this renovation should look like. These “idea areas” are See, Activity, Feel, Inclusivity, Value and Community.
The first three areas represent how students would want to see the physical space change, representatives of the group said, while the latter three idea areas illustrate how that physical space would be used by students.
Architectural designer Justin Zafra and the rest of the team said they wanted to make sure the different sections of Carrier Library are kept intact with any future expansion.
“There are certain environments in the different libraries that best fit those specific activities,” Zafra said.
Principal of the group Kelly Brubaker said the timing is “a little unknown” right now, but she said the architectural group is still in its “gathering phase” of information to hear everyone’s voices at JMU. She said the group will be “working with campus leadership” to flesh out an official timeline.
Nowviskie said that alongside any plans Shepley Bulfinch may make with the university, it’s crucial that students are included in the discussions. She called student feedback “essential.”
“Hearing these things directly helps us so much in catering to the student body,” Nowviskie said.
After the talk, Nowviskie also said it’s important to implement modern safety features, more space for students to study and meet together and new inclusive features for all students — such as more “open, ADA-accessible doorways” and “gender-neutral bathrooms.”
Sophomore geographic science major Matthew Haynicz served as the library liaison of JMU’s Student Government Association (SGA) at the meeting. Haynicz addressed student desire for “green architecture” in the revisioned Carrier Library, mentioning possibilities such as “ethically sourced materials” and energy-conserving windows.
Haynicz also mentioned the “elegance feel” he’d like to see in a revised Carrier Library, with a classical aesthetic that “brings students back to the time when those classic books were written.”
“I feel it’s very fitting with those classic books and authors to have classic architecture,” Haynicz said.
Junior psychology major Johanna D’Avanzo, a three-year Carrier Library employee, said that as planning moves forward, those involved should look forward to what the library can be used for in the future to encourage inclusivity.
Part of that, she said, involves looking back at what’s already been done and considering how those ideas can be built upon.
D’Avanzo said she helped with the monthly book displays that touched on these events and nationally recognized days within each month which, she said, connected students and staff to the literature surrounding those holidays and months. While the book displays have been virtual for over a year, Nowviskie said the displays would be returning sometime this semester.
Nowviskie said she sees part of that mission as making the building more welcoming to everyone in the community. She said the use of Carrier Library’s “collections” and knowledge are important to her and her views of campus and community history.
“Sometimes they’re hard histories,” Nowviskie said, “but they’re our histories.”
By acknowledging the past and designing for the future, Nowviskie said she believes Carrier Library can be a place for anyone and everyone.
Part of that mission, Nowviskie said, is to incorporate Furious Flower, the first academic center for Black poetry in the nation, into the re-envisioned Carrier Library. The library contains Furious Flower’s archives, including the world’s greatest historical video collection of Black poetry readings.
“Furious Flower’s Cardinal House is on the literal margin of campus,” Nowviskie said, “but they should be so central.”
Bringing Furious Flower to Carrier, Nowviskie said, would make the center more of a focus for the whole JMU community.
D’Avanzo said inclusivity is in line with students’ goals for the revised Carrier Library.
“It would definitely go well with the staff we have,” D’Avanzo said.
She said student staff would be “so welcoming” to the idea of new inclusive spaces and that the library’s team wouldn’t have any trouble implementing them into their direction around Carrier Library. D’Avanzo also mentioned that she believes new training for inclusive guidance would take some time, but she said that it’d be necessary to get the proper training needed to enforce those spaces correctly.
D’Avanzo also touched on COVID-19’s relation to Carrier Library. She’s seen the progression of the pandemic from its early, to hard, to late stages — from the eyes of an employee.
“People really aren’t sure what they can do in the library,” D’Avanzo said.
She said that because half of the class that’s here arrived during the pandemic, some students on campus didn’t get the proper introduction of Carrier Library and the resources it houses.
Overall, the resounding feeling of all the students present was modernization with maintenance: creating a new space while keeping the history of the building.
Students and student representatives at the meeting were ready to move forward, working to build a Carrier Library for all students who walk through its doors — a library for and by its students.
