JMU’s Board of Visitors approved tuition increases for the 2023-24 academic year. Although the motion passed, several members appointed to the board last year by Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) voiced concerns about approving the increase at Friday’s meeting, especially because JMU’s fate in the Virginia state budget isn’t yet sealed.

The board also approved JMU’s budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year. The university’s total operating budget comes in at $723.8 million, increasing 5.8% from last year.