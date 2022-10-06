The class of 2026 is the largest freshman class that JMU has had in over a decade — a record previously held by the class of 2025 last year. This year’s freshman class has 4,874 students, while last year’s freshman class had 4,799 students, according to the State Council for Higher Education in Virginia (SCHEV).
During the Sept. 16 Board of Visitors meeting, JMU President Jonathan Alger said the newest class is far above the target number of 4,650. Many of these students live on campus, which has affected the space allotted to on-campus residents.
On-campus housing is currently at 97% capacity with about 6,450 students living on campus, Dawn Ohanessian, the assistant director of university housing, said in an email to the Breeze.
This past summer, the Office of Residence Life (ORL) made some changes to which buildings were designated as freshman dorms versus upperclassman dorms. Typically, Ohanessian said, upperclassman dorms are ones that have air conditioning, elevators and non-hall style bathrooms, while that’s not always the case for freshman dorms.
“A big part of our decision as to which buildings will be designated for first year students is the anticipated number of incoming first year students each year,” Ohanessian said.
Logan Hall, one of the residence buildings in the Bluestone area of campus, was originally an upperclassman dorm, Ohanessian said, but due to this year’s large freshman class, Logan Hall was designated as a freshman dorm, while Harper Allen-Lee Hall — another Bluestone area residence hall — became an upperclassman dorm to accommodate those who would’ve been in Logan Hall.
“Because this happened over the summer, we were able to make these changes before anyone moved in and had to physically move to a new building,” Ohanessian said. “We worked with all of the students originally assigned to Logan to reassign them to a different upper class building in the Bluestone area prior to move-in.”
Freshman Finn Benedetti said that when signing up for a dorm in mid-July, his roommate chose their dorm in the Village due to having an earlier time slot. According to the One Book, first-year room selection took place from July 11-22.
“It was the last Village building,” Benedetti said, “or one of the last ones that had [rooms].”
Benedetti said he wanted a dorm in the Village because his father had lived in the Village when he was at JMU, but Benedetti said he wished he’d chosen a dorm with air conditioning.
Sophomore Noah Cha is currently a Resident Advisor (RA) in one of the Skyline residence halls. This is Cha’s second year living on campus; as a freshman, he said, he “didn’t ever have to wait for laundry,” while this year it’s a little different. Another RA, sophomore Isabella Arigoni, agreed.
“There’s always some sort of line [in the laundry room],” Arigoni said.
In contrast, Benedetti said he hasn’t had any issues with lines for laundry, though he said that may be due to the “awkward times” he chooses to do it.
During RA training, Arigoni said those giving the training barely referenced the fact that this year’s freshman class was so large.
“[Those giving the training] kinda hinted at it. They were like, ‘Since there are so many people this year, we’ve had to open up Treehouse [a group of residence halls within the Lake Area residence halls] to freshmen,’” she said. “That’s really all they said.”
Arigoni said RAs were trained on how to handle roommate disagreements. The first step is to try and help them get along because Arigoni said a room change isn’t always possible.
“There’s a little bit less options to change rooms,” Cha said, “cause there’s more people.”
On average, 35% to 40% of sophomores sign housing contracts through Live On Again, JMU’s program for upperclassmen living on campus. Ohanessian said ORL anticipates there’ll still be enough room for both the next freshman class and next year’s returning upperclassmen.
“The only caveat may be that as we move into the spring semester,” Ohanessian said, “we may need to let upper class students know that they will need to make a decision about living on campus earlier than usual, in case we do need to close upper class contracts for the following year.”
In the coming years, JMU plans on renovating several major areas and buildings on campus, including Carrier Library, which will close in May 2023, until fall 2026, a makeover for the Convocation Center that’ll include a volleyball arena, indoor track, team offices and new locker rooms, as well as the renovations of Village dorms.
At the Sept. 16 Board of Visitors meeting, Alger said the Village will be renovated one building at a time because JMU can’t take all the beds “offline” at once. The renovation will start with Ikenberry Hall, which will be replaced with a 500-bed facility.
Contact Elle Hart at hart2ej@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.