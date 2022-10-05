The Student Government Association (SGA) Senate passed the University Program Board’s (UPB) requests to purchase a new popcorn machine and a new step-and-repeat backdrop for events at Tuesday’s meeting.
UPB is a front-end budgeting (FEB) group within SGA: an organization whose mission is seen as crucial to the university, according to SGA’s website. FEB groups get prioritized front-end budgeting to ensure funds for their needs instead of having to fundraise themselves. All FEB groups are funded by student fees, and budgets vary from $3,000 to over $100,000, with allocations based on an organization’s needs and amount approved by SGA, according to SGA’s website.
Junior Nina You, vice president of administration and finance of UPB, and senior Kelly Jorgensen, president of UPB, presented to SGA regarding the need for new supplies.
You and Jorgensen explained that UPB is in need of a new popcorn machine due to the old machine having a plug that’ll only fit into one outlet on campus. The main drawback of the out-of-date popcorn machine, You said, is that only Grafton-Stovall Theater has the outlet that runs the machine, which makes it inconvenient to host movies elsewhere, such as at UREC, because they’re unable to serve popcorn.
You also emphasized the volume of students this request affects — an approximate 1,500.
“We have about 30 movies played at JMU each year,” You said, “and about 50 students come to each movie.”
Other cons You and Jorgensen mentioned were the machine’s age and that it’s heavy and hard to “lug around.”
The new popcorn machine will cost approximately $1,175.80, according to the presentation.
The other requested item was a step-and-repeat: a pop-up backdrop at events used for promotion, typically housing a logo. The UPB presenters said their current step-and-repeat has UPB’s old logo on it, which is “counter-intuitive,” You said.
Along with the drawback of having UPB’s old logo on it, UPB’s current step-and-repeat is hard to set up, You and Jorgen said said during their presentation. The new step-and-repeat will cost approximately $695, not including shipping.
Sophomore class president Kathryn Manico asked You and Jorgensen if other organizations would be able to use the popcorn machine if purchased, which junior SGA parliamentarian Tara Snowden called “circumstantial” due to the fact that UPB hasn’t had to deal with that issue yet.
“It can be up to the organization at UPB,” Snowden said. “If it comes up, [UPB] can deal with it then.”
During the resolution debate, Mahek Shroff, sophomore finance liaison, said UPB’s request should be approved because “they organize a lot of events” and would be helpful.
After a motion for approval, junior Daniel Gaffin, speaker of the student Senate, approved UPB’s request.
