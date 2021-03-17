Following a year of adaptation and challenges within student government because of COVID-19, Jessani Collier and Ryan Ritter competed for the role of student body president in the Student Government Association.
Collier is a sophomore pre-law political science major. She has two years of experience in SGA, serving first as a representative and now as an at-large senator. Additionally, she serves as the SGA liaison to the Harrisonburg City Council, has a radio show through WXJM, volunteers with local nonprofit Vine and Fig and is a member of Phi Alpha Delta, a pre-law fraternity.
“Initially, I wanted to go for VP because I thought that I wasn’t able to run for president,” Collier said. “I felt like no one would vote for me since I am a person of color and a woman. But, it felt empowering just to think about it, that I could do this. If [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] could do it, I could do it.”
Collier said issues that she finds most pressing include reforming and restructuring SGA and bridging inequity issues on campus.
“We keep using old methods for a new scenario,” Collier said. “We’re in the middle of a pandemic, racial tensions are at an all-time high and we’re doing the same thing: submitting a resolution, voting on it, meeting with [Vice President for Student Affairs] Tim Miller. When you keep using those same tactics, it’s obviously clear that nothing is happening. We’re in [a] stalemate.”
One change Collier said she’d like to make is to create a website featuring updates on the latest SGA activities so that all students are informed. She said she’d want this website to include points of contact for particular committees so students with passions about specific issues can connect and work directly with SGA.
Ritter, a sophomore history and international affairs major, has also participated in SGA since his freshman year. He initially served as the class of 2023 president, later taking on roles as the chair of the COVID-19 Response Committee and the student body vice president. Outside of SGA, he founded JMU Quizbowl — a trivia-based team that competes against other universities — is a general member of the College Democrats, works as a democracy fellow for the Center for Civic Engagement and will be a 2021 Orientation Peer Advisor.
Ritter said he wants to focus on transparency, diversity and environmental sustainability if selected as the student body president.
“I think first and foremost, and this kind of bleeds into every other issue, [I want to focus on] ensuring that our administration and our governing boards are being transparent, and that includes the Board of Visitors,” Ritter said.
Ritter also said he wants to improve diversity and inclusivity in all aspects of university life at JMU — a process he said has been ongoing since JMU was established but requires changes in terms of university spending and admissions.
“You can’t bolster diversity without first ensuring that the university is committed to financial and economic justice,” Ritter said.
The election will be held March 23 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the BeInvolved website.
Marina George, a junior psychology and political science double major and elections commissioner for SGA, said the election will feature rank-choice voting. If one candidate earns the majority of votes, they’ll win the election. However, if neither candidate receives a majority, the rank-choice system will be used.
More information on candidate platforms can be found on Collier’s and Ritter’s campaign Instagram pages.
“The results will be announced on March 26,” George said. “This is subject to change depending on our appeals period and the confirmation of the elections commission. Candidates always have the option to appeal the decisions made.”
Contact Sydney Dudley at dudleysl@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.