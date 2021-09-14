Due to a police investigation in the area of Purple and Gold Way in Harrisonburg, some residents were being asked to shelter-in-place in response to gunfire. There are no injuries in relation to the incident.
According to a text from the Harrisonburg Police Department sent to some residents at 8:23 p.m. Tuesday night, the police were “investigating a call regarding shots fired” in the Purple and Gold Way area. The same text said, “There is no danger to the area.” Those in the area were encouraged to shelter-in-place until an all clear was given.
Harrisonburg reported at 9:56 p.m. via its official Twitter account that, “The incident has been brought to a conclusion and residents are no longer asked to shelter.” The same minute, JMU sent out a mass alert message saying that HPD is investigating the incident and that there were no injuries reported.
Purple and Gold Way is near the intersection of Lucy Drive and Reservoir Street. The street resides within the Charleston Townes community.
Because the incident was currently active, a police spokesperson said no more information could be given to The Breeze.
