The Student Government Association (SGA) Senate approved budgets for the 2023-24 academic year, adjusted contingency funds and passed a student organization resolution during Tuesday’s meeting.
SGA approves FEB budgets
The SGA Senate unanimously approved all front-end budgeting (FEB) groups’ budgets for the 2023 academic year after undergoing the mandatory two-week sitting period. The FEB funding adds up to $129,081.
FEB groups, according to SGA’s website, are organizations whose missions are seen as crucial to the university. These groups get prioritized front-end budgeting to ensure funds for their needs. All FEB groups are funded by student fees.
After the meeting, senior Brandon Market, SGA’s executive treasurer, said the FEB groups have already been allocated the money and that none of the numbers changed from last year.
The groups included Madison Equality, Safe Rides, Latinx Student Alliance, Black Student Alliance, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and Student Ambassadors.
Junior Matt Haynicz, an SGA representative and the executive treasurer-elect, presented on behalf of Madison Equality and the NAACP, which were allocated $25,698 and $17,485 respectively.
Haynicz said Madison Equality plans to use its funds for guest speakers, festivals, conferences, a charity ball and Dukes Pride Week: a week of giveaways, events and information sessions. NAACP will use its funds for its Black Excellence Gala, Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Week and an alternative break program that’ll involve community service-learning and general membership fees, Haynicz said.
Market presented on behalf of Safe Rides and Student Ambassadors, who were allocated $24,490 and $16,225 respectively.
Safe Rides will use the funds for gas, cleaning supplies, office supplies, travel accommodations, a semi formal and a gala, Market said, and Student Ambassadors will use the funds for its Operation Season’s Cheer Show, Kicks for Carrie event, tour materials and executive board stipends.
Junior Mahek Shroff, SGA’s finance liaison, presented on behalf of the Black Student Alliance (BSA) and Latinx Student Alliance (LSA). The organizations were allocated $20,558 and $24,625 respectively.
Shroff said BSA will use the funds for recruitment, its annual MLK Gala, cultural exposure events, welcome back event, end-of-year pizza party and a co-sponsorship event. LSA will use the funds for “bigs” and “littles”. events, Bienvenida Latina, guest speakers, Noche de Sabor, Celebracion Latina and its semi-formal.
SGA converts program grant requests
The SGA Senate unanimously passed program grants for two groups — the Lambda Chi chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority and DREAM Weekend — during last week’s meeting. Now the Senate has converted those program grants into contingency requests.
According to the SGA’s website, contingency funds come from student fees given to organizations, while program grants are funds set aside during the FEB process for organizations to use to finance specific events.
In a written statement to The Breeze, Shroff said SGA accepted the program grant requests because they were submitted before SGA stopped accepting requests.
After the meeting, Market said this was because program grants take five to six weeks at a minimum to process, making it impractical to pass a grant this time of year.
“Program grants are usually passed during the fall semester,” Market said. “The reason why we extended it is because we wanted to give the opportunity to students, but the timing didn’t work out in this instance.”
Shroff said SGA has stopped processing program grant requests for this year and converted the groups’ requests into contingency funds for this reason.
During the Feb. 21 Senate meeting, the SGA ran out of contingency funds. After SGA’s March 6 meeting, Market said the SGA has received an unspecified amount of money from JMU’s finance office.
SGA passes SAI resolution
SGA’s encouraging the Student Activities and Involvement (SAI) Department to “create a window of time in the summer session for current students to create new organizations on campus,” according to a resolution the Senate passed unanimously.
The resolution invites SAI to develop a one-week period during summer sessions to give students the chance to apply before the academic year and relieve stress on organizations that may come from the “oversaturation” of requests.
Junior senator Parker Boggs submitted the amendment, saying the idea came from his own experience creating JMU’s chapter of Young Americans for Freedom (YAF), a conservative organization that “inspires students to become bold advocates for freedom,” according to its Instagram bio.
While Boggs created the club on the first day of the 2022 fall semester he said it took almost two months to get the club “fully off the ground.” Boggs said this set his club back when it came to organizing events.
“I wanted to be advocating, not pushing. the SAI department to do this,” Boggs said. “I wanted ... students like us [to] show them students agree with this.”