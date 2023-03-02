Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulation less than one inch. Ice accumulation from freezing rain around one-tenth of an inch above 2000 feet. * WHERE...Portions of western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 4 PM EST Friday. A wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain will overspread the area between 6 AM and 9 AM Friday morning. Precipitation will change to all freezing rain by noon, before changing to rain late in the afternoon. For elevations below 2000 feet, precipitation may start as a brief period of sleet before changing to rain. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. &&