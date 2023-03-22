The Student Government Association (SGA) Senate approved funding for the Madison Aerospace Club, DREAM Weekend and Alpha Kappa Alpha and passed an amendment providing more support to new members during Tuesday’s meeting.
SGA approves contingency funds
The SGA Senate unanimously passed a $3,000 contingency fund request for the Madison Aerospace Club, which was formed to compete in the NASA Micro-G competition, according to its website. Senior Matthew Caufield, the group’s treasurer, said the funds will finance the group’s participation in the competition.
The NASA Micro-G nationwide competition challenges teams to create devices “that address an authentic, current space exploration challenge,” according to its website.
The competition has exposed members to the engineering design process and hands-on experience, Caufield said, with JMU being one of 15 universities selected to participate.
While the group has fundraised $9,000 through its partnership with the Kern Entrepreneurial Engineering Network (KEEN) and a JMU Student Engagement Mini-Grant, Caufield said the organization has fallen $3,000 short of its goal.
Caufield said the contingency money would be used to fund materials and supplies, Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) engagement, travel costs and the group’s contingency plan.
SGA approves program grants
The Senate unanimously approved DREAM Weekend — an organization providing prospective students of color with a unique experience prior to enrollment — a $5,000 program grant.
DREAM Weekend was represented by its vice president, senior Jay Norton, and is intended to “recruit and retain” multicultural students to JMU, Norton said. DREAM Weekend consists of two events taking place in both the fall and spring. Norton said the prospective students will participate in a scheduled series of events, including dinner, a silent headphone party and field day — which includes an egg race, three-legged race, toss game and dance competition.
The $5,000 will be used to finance the group’s field day supplies, breakfast, snacks, DJ and silent headphone party.
“I think we should vote pro for this because it offers a lot for potential minority students,” freshman SGA senator Caroline Woodson said.
The group has fundraised $301.60 thus far. They haven’t been able to fundraise during the past two years because services had to be online, Norton said, which has resulted in a lack of fundraising experience.
The Lambda Chi chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority requested a $3,753.06 program grant to finance its annual Black Girls Rock! Awards Gala that will take place on April 7 in Festival’s Highland Room. The SGA Senate unanimously approved the sorority’s request.
Senior Cheyenne Sewell, the sorority’s treasurer and vice president, represented the sorority. She said the event honors and celebrates JMU’s African American female students, faculty and staff, Divine Nine sorority members, community members and former members of Lambda Chi.
The sorority hasn’t been able to fundraise money for the gala because of Lambda Chi’s status as a nonprofit, Sewell said. Any money the sorority raises goes back out to the community, she said.
The grant will finance food, transportation and supplies.
SGA passes New Member Orientation Amendment
SGA passed an amendment modifying new member orientation. The amendment places the responsibility of “organizing and administering” new member orientation every year onto the Speaker of the Student Senate. Senior Melody Haak, SGA communications committee chair, submitted the amendment.
Haak said she previously built the SGA Canvas page as her capstone project, consolidating materials for new members to help them “acclimate.” She said the communications committee has to recreate and reconsolidate the information needed to prepare new members every year, but the Canvas page would eliminate that need.
After consulting her committee, Haak said she believed the Senate Speaker would be the right person to manage the Canvas page.
Junior Abigail Cannella, SGA’s membership committee chair, vocalized her opposition to the amendment, arguing that it’d interfere with the membership committee’s responsibility of planning the New Member Retreat, which Cannella said serves as an orientation.
Cannella said Haak hadn’t communicated her plans to write the amendment with her or Senate Speaker Daniel Gaffin, which she argued sets “a bad precedent to not talk to the current people it would affect.”
In response, Haak said she had “text and email evidence” disproving Cannella’s claim that Haak didn’t communicate her intentions.
Other members of the Senate expressed support for the resolution.
“I think this will create a better relationship with upperclassmen that I do not really see in this org,” sophomore Kathryn Manico, 2025 class president, said.
SGA approved the amendment with opposing votes from Cannella and sophomore Kylie Sucic, SGA Senator and membership committee member.