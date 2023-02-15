The Student Government Association (SGA) Senate amended members’ activity requirements and allotted funds to Sigma Gamma Rho and Alpha Phi Alpha during Tuesday’s meeting.
SGA approves DEIJA+ amendment
The Senate approved an amendment requiring all members to participate in one activity per semester that promotes diversity.
“I think this amendment is really helpful,” sophomore SGA Senator Takiyah Monrose-Richardson said. “This would help people be more aware of other [equality] groups on campus.”
According to the amendment, the Diversity, Equity, Inclusivity, Justice and Accessibility (DEIJA+) committee will notify members of what events will meet the service qualifications and will keep track of each members’ service hours.
“We represent all students of JMU, not just students that look like us,” sophomore SGA Senator Lexi Alston said.
SGA approves funds for Greek life events
The Senate unanimously approved $2,968 in contingency funds to Sigma Gamma Rho and $3,000 to Alpha Phi Alpha.
Sigma Gamma Rho was represented by senior Constance Patterson, the sorority’s president, and senior Kamryn Haynesworth, the sorority’s vice president. Haynesworth said the funds will go toward their prom dress drive on April 14, which aims to serve those in the Harrisonburg community who can’t afford formal wear to attend their high school’s prom.
Junior Mahek Shroff, SGA’s finance liaison, said the money will go toward purchasing dresses.
“Prom is definitely a luxury,” Patterson said. “Getting your makeup done, your clothes, the food, these are all things everyone wants to experience when in high school.”
Patterson said this event is part of the sorority’s intake program: teaching, obligations, rights, characteristics and history (TORCH). Patterson said TORCH exemplifies the sorority’s goals and all new members must participate in it.
The TORCH program’s efforts — separate from the funds — will go toward hosting a prom event on JMU’s campus in addition to the prom dress fundraiser.
“With [COVID-19] in the past few years, a lot of our students didn’t get the chance to have a prom,” Patterson said. “We want to be able to raise morale on campus and give people the chance to have that opportunity.”
Alpha Phi Alpha was represented by senior David Figueroa, the fraternity’s treasurer. Figueroa said the funds will finance the organization’s two conventions — the Eastern Region and General Conventions.
These conventions are regional, Figueroa said, and will provide a place for Alpha Phi Alpha brothers to be with one another. The Eastern Region Convention, which will take place in Hampton, Virginia, invites all brothers within the Eastern U.S. The General Convention, which will take place in Dallas, Texas, is open to all brothers nationwide.
Figueroa said the funds will be used for food, conference fees, transportation and other miscellaneous supplies.
“Most of their fundraising and the money they have goes to charity,” Shroff said. “I think these contingency funds will be useful to them for both of their conventions.”