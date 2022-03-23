The Student Government Association (SGA) Senate voted to approve Amendment Seven to the Student Government Financial Procedures: the governing documents for the SGA Finance Committee.
The amendment deals with front-end budgeting (FEB) groups, student organizations with missions deemed so important by JMU that they must be budgeted on the front end in order to focus on their missions rather than fundraising, according to the SGA funding page. FEB groups receive large budgets — varying from $3,000 to over $100,000 — from money allocated to SGA from student fees to give to student organizations.
The amendment will allow SGA to potentially add SafeRides — a nonprofit student-run organization that provides free, confidential rides home every Friday and Saturday night during the school year — as a FEB group for the next academic year.
According to the SGA funding page, there are currently nine FEB groups on campus — Madison Equality (ME), Panhellenic, Inter-Fraternity Council (IFC), Student Ambassadors (SA), University Program Board (UPB), National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), Black Student Alliance (BSA), Student Government Association (SGA) and Latinx Student Alliance (LSA).
The amendment states that the treasurer of the finance committee can call a retention hearing — where the SGA Finance Committee reviews each FEB group’s budget — at any time if one of the following criteria is satisfied:
If a non-FEB group has demonstrated that it has met the criteria to become an FEB group and wishes to be voted on
If a current FEB group expresses interest in no longer being an FEB group
If a resolution from the Student Senate calling for a retention hearing passes the Senate in which the treasurer of the finance committee must have a retention hearing no later than 30 days after it’s approved by the Senate or one week before FEB budgets are voted on by the Senate for the following year
According to the online SGA funding page and the Student Government Financial Procedures, for an organization to become an FEB group, the following criteria must be met:
The group is so important that it must be budgeted on the front end versus by contingency or program grants
The group has a far-reaching impact
There’s no current official form of funding for the group through a university department or national organization
The group appropriately uses its funding
No duplicate services are provided on campus through another FEB group or university department
Continual fundraising would keep the group from fulfilling its mission
The group has been a recognized organization of the Office of Student Activities and Involvement and has been in good standing for the previous two years
After the proposed amendment was read by senior SGA speaker Charlie Jones, the floor was opened for debate. Senior Rachel York yielded her time to junior and SGA treasurer Noah Pope.
Pope said that originally, the addition or removal of FEB groups occurs every other year, with this year being an off year. Pope said he and other senators in the Finance Committee had an emergency meeting to discuss how SGA could push SafeRides through as an FEB group during an off year.
“We had to get a little creative by adding this statement in the FEB,” Pope said.
The voting period begins April 1, and Pope said SGA needed this amendment to pass so SafeRides can continue to operate next year.
“They’re broke,” Pope said. “Can’t run next year — broke.”
Junior Melody Haak, communications director of SGA, said she believes this amendment opens up accessibility for other future student organizations that may want to become FEB groups.
“I think this is a great step for the inclusion of student [organizations] that benefits the student body and [the] local community,” Haak said.
Junior Claire Geith, vice president for the class of 2023, is a member of both SGA and SafeRides and said she believes it’s important to have organizations helping one another.
“While most students at JMU know about SafeRides, not a lot of people know that it’s a volunteer organization and that the university does not fund it,” Geith said. “With the steps SGA is taking, it’s quite literally saving SafeRides and providing a safe future for every student at JMU.”
Financial procedures require a majority vote in the SGA Senate, and the amendment was passed unanimously.
