The Student Government Association (SGA) Senate approved all front-end budgeting (FEB) groups’ budgets for the 2022-23 academic year in Tuesday night’s meeting — but not without discourse.
FEB groups, according to SGA, are organizations whose missions are seen as crucial to the university. These groups get prioritized front-end budgeting to ensure funds for their needs. All FEB groups are funded by student fees.
Members of the SGA Finance Committee, including junior Noah Pope, the SGA treasurer; junior Brandon Market; and freshman Mahek Shroff presented each FEB group’s mission statements, their uses for finances and specific events and scholarships to the senate.
Budgets for BSA, LSA, Madison Equality, NAACP and SafeRides
Starting with the Black Student Alliance (BSA), each organization provided a slideshow for the Senate body. Then, the Senate voted on the said organization.
Market presented the BSA and the Latinx Student Alliance (LSA). Both organizations stem from the Center for Multicultural Student Services (CMSS).
The BSA’s budget total was $20,558, with most funds going toward speakers, events and Martin Luther King, Jr. (MLK) week. The LSA budget was $24,625 for events, speakers and scholarships.
Shroff then presented the next three organizations: Madison Equality, the JMU National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) chapter and JMU SafeRides.
Madison Equality’s mission statement is to promote LGBTQ awareness and expression, with $25,698 allocated toward special events like “Drag me to Festival,” a joint event with the Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression (SOGIE) and University Program Board (UPB).
JMU’s NAACP chapter strives to increase people of color’s involvement in the greater Harrisonburg community. The NAACP was approved $17,485 for community events and education.
SafeRides, Pope said, required two votes at the senate meeting. One vote for SafeRides approval as an FEB group and another vote for its budget.
For phone services alone, SafeRides requires $5,300 per year to manage calls. Pope said SafeRides’ fundraising alone couldn’t support the organization’s needs.
“By approving this budget,” Pope said, “we saved SafeRides.”
In total, SafeRides was approved for $24,490 for all marketing, training, supplies and phone services.
Budgets for SA and UPB
Pope presented the last two organizations: Student Ambassadors (SA) and UPB.
SA claimed in its presentation that 61% of students who enrolled in JMU did so because of SA tours, totaling over $75 million to the school when SA members get paid zero.
SA requested and was approved $16,225 for its recruitment and special show “Operations Season’s Greetings,” a talent show event in the winter in which donations go to charity.
UPB, responsible for most large-scale events on JMU’s campus, said its mission statement was to make JMU feel like home to all students and to have fun activities year-round.
UPB had the largest stipends out of any organization, including SGA, and had the largest budget of $281,271.
Junior Ellen Wilder, a Senate member, said UPB is given too much money for the organizational prowess UPB displays.
“[UPB] is a dumpster fire,” Wilder said. “Work is extremely disjointed and ideas are stolen from others.”
Sophomore Matthew Haynicz, a Senate member, said he’s seen other organizations’ ideas taken and shut down by UPB.
Haynicz also expressed his frustrations with the Jason Derulo concert UPB put on in November 2021.
“[It was] very disappointing that the concert wasn’t free to students,” Haynicz said.
While a few senate members were concerned with how much money UPB was receiving, Pope told members that they should have submitted amendments prior to the senate meeting if there were any concerns.
The funds allocated to UPB were passed by the senate, with some senators deciding to deny the approval.
Lastly, Pope went over the SGA funds for the next body of representatives and members.
One big change was to SGA’s membership funding, increasing an extra $3,000, with funds for recruitment and apparel for new members.
While the senate didn’t vote specifically on its own budget, by approving each individual organization’s request, the budget was approved and will be sent to the FEB board for finalization.
