The Student Government Association (SGA) Senate passed an ASL Bill of Opinion, allotted money to BluesTones and heard from JMU Dining during Tuesday’s meeting.
SGA passes ASL Bill of Opinion
The SGA Senate unanimously approved a bill of opinion supporting the implementation of American Sign Language (ASL) foreign language courses at JMU. Prior to the meeting, the bill had received 10% of the student body’s signatures, allowing the Senate to vote and subsequently pass the resolution.
Sophomore Zachary Fleming, academic affairs chairperson and the senator who proposed the bill, motioned for the resolution’s immediate consideration, which overrides the customary one-week sitting period.
The bill encourages JMU to recognize ASL as a foreign language course and have it count toward the Bachelor of Arts foreign language requirement.
According to the resolution, ASL is considered a foreign language because it differs from English.
The bill states JMU’s lack of ASL-related courses goes against its mission of inclusivity and that JMU falls behind other universities that offer ASL curricula — such as The University of Mary Washington, Old Dominion University and Radford University.
Currently, the only ASL course offered by JMU is Communication Sciences and Disorders (CSD) 420: Introduction to Sign Language, which is only available to juniors and seniors, according to the resolution.
The bills says JMU reduced its ASL curriculum further by not offering CSD 421 — CSD 420’s follow-up course — during the spring 2023 semester.
“Despite longstanding efforts to increase ASL courses and include them as a foreign language requirement, JMU has failed to adopt these recommendations,” the bill reads.
Fleming said he felt the bill would help make JMU’s campus a more welcoming environment for those who use sign language to communicate.
“We’ve been working on this really hard all semester,” Fleming said. “I know this bill has a lot of demands, but in the long run, this will help increase awareness and … inclusivity for the Deaf and hard-of-hearing communities.”
SGA provides BluesTones with contingency funds
The Senate ran out of contingency funds for the year during its Feb. 21 meeting. After this week’s meeting adjourned, senior Brandon Market, executive treasurer, said SGA had received an “undisclosed amount” of contingency funds from JMU’s finance office.
The office, represented by Fiscal Manager Meredith Bauer, offered the funds to SGA without the Senate having to ask for them, Market said.
Using these new funds, the SGA Senate unanimously approved $3,000 of contingency funds for the BluesTones acapella group’s upcoming Spring Concert. The group was represented by junior and current president Jadyn Silverberg alongside senior Saira Kahn, the group’s former president.
Silverberg said the concert will take place April 22 in Memorial Hall.
“We do a concert at the end of every semester to show our friends and family what we’ve been working on,” Silverberg said. “It’s a really fun time for us.”
Silverberg said the group fundraised $1,335 through events at Chipotle, Smiley’s, Jammin Java and Pie-a-BT, but the majority of that financed the release of their album “Tears Dry.”
SGA’s funds will finance the concert’s sound, Silverberg said, and BluesTones will cover the remainder of the concert’s fees with their residual funds.
“BluesTones works really hard for this concert,” junior Mahek Shroff, SGA’s finance liaison, said. “I think they could really use the funds”
Junior Matt Haynicz, SGA representative, said SGA should use “discretion” and not treat contingency funds as an “inexhaustible vault … to draw from.”
“I encourage every member of the Senate to use a fresh perspective and fresh judgment with each contingency resolution, no matter how routine they may seem,” Haynicz said.
JMU Dining quick hits
JMU Dining presented to SGA during Tuesday’s meeting to follow up its Feb. 7 presentation. Jenna Gray, director of student engagement, represented JMU Dining to highlight new changes and events.
The JMU Dining Roundtable will take place Wednesday, March 8 at 4:30 p.m. in Montpelier Room — located in E-Hall’s upper levels.
JMU Dining is currently running a “dining style survey” that has over 700 responses. The survey looks at students’ meal plans, which eating locations are most preferred and student feedback.
The Farmer’s Market will return on March 22 and will last until the beginning of May. The Farmer’s Market will feature more vendors and is likely to take up more space on the Union’s patio.
JMU will provide Muslim students with food containers during Ramadan. Further, both E-Hall and D-Hall will be open for an additional hour during Ramadan — meaning the dining halls will close at 9 p.m.
Gray answered the Senate’s previous questions on Kosher dining options by saying dining hall kitchens aren’t Kosher environments, but JMU will provide pre-packaged Kosher meat on request.
A new order-ahead feature has been made available on the Starship app with a small convenience fee.
JMU Dining has addressed complaints of burnt pizza in D-Hall. This announcement was met with applause from the SGA Senate.
Smokey Mac will return to Market 64.
JMU Dining is discussing adding “coffee options” in the Forbes Center for Performing Arts.