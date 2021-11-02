The Student Government Association hosted the annual “Dukes Debate” Oct. 26 to provide insight in the upcoming gubernatorial election.
Charles Conner, legislative affairs chair for SGA, presented the three participants from different politically affiliated organizations on JMU’s campus — the College Democrats, the College Republicans and the Young Democratic-Socialists of America (YDSA). After the debaters were introduced, Conner passed the microphone to moderator Aidan Heitt.
Brandon Market, a junior finance major, was the first to present his opening statement. Market was the representative selected by College Republicans to present the Glenn Youngkin campaign. In his opening statement, he said Youngkin’s plan is to “reestablish excellence in the Commonwealth.” He explained the “day one” plans that Youngkin has if he takes office including the creation of 400,000 Virginia jobs, reinforcing the police force and cutting taxes to allocate more money into services like the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Adrik Bagdasarian, a senior international affairs major, represented the College Democrats and the Terry McAuliffe reelection campaign. In his opening statement, he reinforced the accomplishments McAuliffe had during his time as governor in 2014-18. He also stated the new goals McAuliffe’s platform has, including a standardized, $15-per-hour minimum wage, increased access to healthcare and a lowered cost of prescription drugs.
Max Muñoz, a freshman political science major, represented JMU’s chapter of the YDSA. YDSA endorses the Princess Balding campaign. In Muñoz’s opening statement, he talked about Blanding’s relationship with the common Virginia resident and the efforts Blanding will put in to spread some of the wealth from the upper class to the middle- and lower-class groups in Virginia.
The representatives discussed current political issues, such as the environment and greenhouse gases, systematic racism, abortion, education, the LGBTQ community and the Second Amendment.
When Heitt asked the representatives about their candidate’s stance on how to improve the environment, the Green New Deal was mentioned in all three of their statements. Both Muñoz and Bagdasarian agreed that the Green New Deal was good for both the environment and the economy. Market disagreed and offered the notion to protect the environment but at no cost to the workforce?
“Hampton Roads has seen a sea level rise of 13 inches since 1950,” Bagdasarian said. “Clean energy itself equals more jobs.”
Bagdasarian and Market immediately went into the ramifications environmental policies would have on the economy. Market said Youngkin’s plan to help the environment wouldn't interfere with the economy and job market that Virginia has. He also said Youngkin’s focus is on ensuring that new jobs are created for Virginians, and that “he won’t sacrifice those jobs.”
Bagdasarian responded by offering alternatives to the current jobs in the fossil fuel industry and creating new jobs for people in clean and green energy. Bagdasarian said McAuliffe plans on installing 200 more wind turbines in the Tidewater region of Virginia. With these turbines, he said, hundreds more clean energy jobs will open up for Virginians.
Muñoz said the Green New Deal was one step closer to a more equitable society. Muñoz said that the new jobs offered by this opportunity will give people of middle and lower classes more opportunities to get into the workforce.
All three candidates offered their platform as well as their “two cents” on each other’s platforms.
Representing a candidate from the middle class, Muñoz often put down the points made by Bagdasarian and Market. He said that both the Republican party and the Democratic party are in the pockets of big corporations.
“The Youngkin representative said a bold face lie about the Green New Deal,” Muñoz said. “The Green New Deal includes a long list of new jobs.”
Bagdasarian said that he agreed with the points that Muñoz made about the Green New Deal. He also said that Virginia should “lead the way” in terms of making the switch to the primary use of green and sustainable energy.
Both Muñoz and Bagdasarian said their candidates are in full support of rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement.
“When talking about the Paris Climate agreement, Glenn Youngkin was quoted saying ‘it’s totally frustrating’ that we’re going to consider joining again,” Bagdasarian said.
Market said that Youngkin was in full support of moving towards clean and sustainable energy and to protect the environment. He encouraged the transition to nuclear, solar, and wind energy as primary forms of energy. He also said that we “can’t be so dramatic” with the transition to ensure the jobs of Virginia residents aren’t lost in the transition.
“Natural gas fueled 60% and nuclear power fueled 30% of Virginia's electricity in 2019,” Market said. “These are not things that we should simply get rid of overnight and yet it is something that the Clean Energy bill and The Green New Deal, which is something both my opponents fully support, are trying to do away with.”
Connor said this event was meant to engage JMU’s students. He said it gave students who aren’t engaged with the election or Virginia politics the opportunity to learn more about the candidates on the ballot.
“We had a debate for students by students that brought the policies of the candidates to the students,” Conner said. “I think this is one of the most important events for civic engagement.”
