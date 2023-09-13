During her visit to JMU on Sept. 6, former Secretary of Virginia Kay Coles James (R) encouraged listeners to embrace people regardless of party affiliation in spite of increasing political turmoil nationwide. Before her appointment to JMU’s Board of Visitors by Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) in 2022, James was the director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) in former president George W. Bush’s administration.