Students elected four new leaders within the Student Government Association (SGA) on Tuesday: President Nate Hazen, Vice President Faith Forman, Executive Treasurer Matt Haynicz and Student Representative to the Board of Visitors Abigail Cannella.
Election results were announced Wednesday evening, with SGA reporting a total of 1,894 students voted on Tuesday — a 47% increase from last year.
Student Body President
Nate Hazen, a junior, defeated Alexis Alston and Brielle Lacroix. Hazen won with 47.9% of 1,763 votes cast for the position, while Alston earned 25% and Lacroix earned 24.8%. Thirty-seven students voted for write-in candidates.
Hazen ran for the position last year but lost to current student body president Shawdee Bakhtiari — an outcome Hazen said he’s now grateful for.
“I’m thankful every day because I’ve learned so many awesome lessons last year without having the title of president,” Hazen said. “She is a terrific president and terrific role model.”
Hazen said his experience as class president and academic senator gave him a strong understanding of the SGA, making him a “swiss army knife” of student government.
“I wasn’t tied down to a single role of responsibility,” Hazen said. “I could float around and see other people.”
Serving the JMU community as a present and active member is something Hazen said he’s looking forward to. He said he hopes to use the presidency as “a place of counsel and advice” as SGA works to make campus a better place.
As president, Hazen said he plans on giving JMU “everything I’ve got” during his final year as a student.
“There’ll be highs and lows on this journey,” Hazen said. “I want to be ready and prepared to help the student body through it all.”
Student body vice president
Faith Forman ran unopposed for student body vice president. A total of 1,561 students voted in the race, with 96% voting for Forman and the remaining 61 students voting for write-in candidates.
Throughout her campaign, Forman said she hoped to “modernize traditions” of JMU’s past, a goal she said will be fulfilled during her time as vice president.
“I really think the traditions at JMU are super important, and because of [COVID-19] they haven’t been as prominent,” Forman said. “I’m really hoping the student body can get more involved with traditional events at JMU.”
One of these events referenced by Forman is the Ring Premiere, an SGA-sponsored event where current sophomores can attend the unveiling of their class ring.
“JMU’s actually one of only [a few] schools that gets to design a new ring every year,” Forman said. “Over 1,000 people used to come stop by … Obviously students enjoy these events and these super cool things that are JMU-specific.”
As vice president, Forman said they hope to increase attendance at these traditional events and believes it’ll make a lasting impact.
Her focus on events originates from her experience as the unofficial “event planner of SGA,” Forman said, and she’s excited to take on a more active role in event-planning and execution.
“I wanted to have more of an active role in figuring out what the JMU community wants and needs with events and making sure I’m serving them as best I can,” Forman said. “I’m just super excited.”
Executive Treasurer
Matt Haynicz ran unopposed for executive treasurer, earning 96.6% of the 1,532 votes cast for the position. The remaining 51 students voted for write-in candidates.
Haynicz said he’s confident and passionate about serving as treasurer. He’s been a member of the finance committee for one year and is excited to step into a leadership role on the committee as treasurer.
“I’m really honored to be able to serve,” Haynicz said. “I’m also really happy and excited.”
Haynicz said one of his goals is to support students, especially by informing them of existing resources on campus. He said he wants to create some kind of centralized location to organize opportunities and support available for students.
“Money is a big deal,” Haynicz said. “It puts a lot of strain and a lot of stress on a lot of families and students, and I would like to do what I can to help the students have a little bit more peace of mind.”
During the SGA Senate’s March 7 meeting, Haynicz said SGA should use its funds responsibly, using a “fresh perspective” with each fund request, a belief he said he’ll carry into his role as executive treasurer. Haynicz said contingency funds are an “excellent way” to support students, and it’s his hope that all possible funds are given out every year.
“This position is something that takes a lot of responsibility to handle,” Haynicz said. “We love to grant money to student orgs, but we always have to make sure that it’s being used responsibly.”
Student Representative to the Board of Visitors
Abigail Cannella was elected as student representative to the Board of Visitors (SRBoV), defeating Parker Boggs, Lise Briggs and Kathryn Manico. Cannella won with 34.7% of the 1,549 student votes for the position, while 24.8% voted for Boggs, 16.3% voted for Briggs and 22.2% voted for Manico. A total of 27 students voted for a write-in candidate.
“I am so thrilled,” Cannella said. “I’m just so excited that the student body trusted me in this position.”
Cannella said she wants to increase communication and make sure the student body stays well-informed about the university’s governing bodies. She also wants to maintain relationships with the administration so she can work effectively for students.
One of Cannella’s main goals is also to establish a student vote on the Board of Visitors, she said. Next year, she’ll work on a bill of opinion to petition the board, as well as to someday bring the change to other schools in the state.
“I have ideas and a vision of what the position could be,” Cannella said. “I didn’t want to sit around and hope that others did what I wanted to see for the position, that I think would be so beneficial for the entire student body.”
Cannella said the previous SRBoV, Xaiver Williams, has focused on bringing the community together, something she wants to continue. Events like Halftime on the Quad will have a lasting positive impact, and his work for the school has been “admirable,” she said.
Cannella’s glad there was an increase in student participation in the election, no matter who they voted for, she said. An increase in voters means more students are aware and keeping tabs on the student government, and she wants to help students stay informed, she said.
“This is probably the greatest honor of my life … It’s so just incredible and mind-boggling for me,” Cannella said. “I know that I will do a good job for the entire student body.”