Bailey Kramarik said she signs American Sign Language (ASL) with a southern twang.
“There are different accents in ASL, different regional dialects, and it is so much more complex than I think people outside of the Deaf community and outside of ASL recognize,” Kramarik, senior and ASL Club president, said.
Partnering with ASL club and other organizations, the Student Government Association (SGA) is promoting a Bill of Opinion to expand students’ access to ASL and prioritize hiring people from the Deaf community throughout JMU’s ranks.
“Anybody who wants to take ASL [classes] should have access to take ASL,” Kramarik said. “I’ve known people trying to get into it for four years, and they still haven’t.”
In addition to increasing the ASL courses offered at JMU, the bill seeks to establish ASL as a foreign language option for the Bachelor of Arts degree. Daniel Gaffin, the sophomore academic affairs chairman for SGA and principal writer of the bill, said the bill’s other goals include allowing ASL credits to transfer from other universities, eventually creating an ASL minor and allowing students of all grade levels to take ASL.
ASL courses are currently offered to upperclassmen only. The Breeze asked JMU’s Office of the Provost why this is but didn’t receive a response by deadline.
“This is the biggest push we’ve had for ASL in a while,” Gaffin said. “It’s the JMU community coming together behind one common goal.”
Gaffin said Bills of Opinion, like the ASL bill, begin with writing and editing by members of SGA — Gaffin worked closely with freshman SGA member Faith Forman. Once a bill is finished, it has to get 200 signatures from the student body before being voted on by the SGA senate. After passing a vote in the senate, the bill is sent out for more signatures — at least 10% of the student body, or about 2,100 signatures, are needed for the bill to continue. As of Feb. 16, Gaffin said the bill had 1,488 signatures total, with 956 of them being students.
“I mean, I’m always checking that signature count all the time,” Gaffin said. “It’s a really humbling experience.”
If the bill gains enough signatures, it’ll return to the SGA senate for one more vote. It will then be distributed to a variety of authorities, including Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Heather Coltman, President Jonathan Alger, the Virginia House of Delegates, the Virginia Senate and the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV). Noting the timeframe of the process, Gaffin said he hopes for change within two years.
Victoria Tartivita, junior and ASL club vice president, said she’s in awe of the support the bill is getting from non-students.
“It shows how valid this endeavor is to really incorporate ASL and the Deaf community into JMU, and so it’s really reassuring to know that we do have outside supporters,” Tartivita said.
Tartivita, who was diagnosed as Deaf at age 4 and received cochlear implants at ages 5 and 6, said she didn’t have the opportunity to learn ASL or interact with the Deaf community as she grew up.
“That is a part of my identity that I do want to explore that is really important to me,” Tartivita said. “I still want to learn American Sign Language … I really want to become more of a part of the Deaf community.”
According to the 2021-22 Undergraduate Catalog, JMU only offers two courses that teach ASL: Introduction to Sign Language (CSD 420) and Sign Language II (CSD 421). Only CSD 420 is being offered this semester. Becky Hales, a doctoral student studying audiology at JMU who currently teaches CSD 420, said she has a vision for the expansion of JMU’s ASL curriculum.
“I would like to see this university develop a Professions in Deafness curriculum and major,” Hales said. “We are 30 minutes away from [Virginia’s School for the Deaf and Blind], so it just makes sense that we should have a program like that.”
Hales is hearing but has a degree in Deaf education from UNC Greensboro and worked for eight years with children who are Deaf and children with multiple disabilities. Though not Deaf herself, she said JMU needs more Deaf professors and professors with disabilities overall.
“You need professors who have those experiences to …. share different perspectives,” Hales said. “It’s not right to just have people from a majority group teaching what people in a minority group want.”
Gaffin said the bill will help further JMU’s work toward establishing DEIJ (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Justice).
“Everyone kind of sees DEIJ as just race, and it’s more than that; disability is a big impact of that,” Gaffin said. “I’ve learned so much in the last two weeks writing this bill — how important their culture is and how undervalued their culture is.”
Kramarik, communication sciences and disorders major, said she was first exposed to Deaf culture in Texas in eighth grade. Her teacher was Deaf, and Kramarik wasn’t allowed to speak in class — she had to pick up the language quickly. After moving to Virginia and taking ASL classes in high school, she noticed some of the signs she learned in Texas varied from ones she saw in Virginia, giving her a southern accent when she signs.
“I was really grateful that I got the opportunity to become immersed in the culture, history and language because I for sure would not be anywhere near as proficient as I am now without that experience,” Kramarik said.
Through supporting the bill, Kramarik said, she hopes to extend such experiences with ASL to others.
“It’s rich and beautiful,” Kramarik said. “This bill is bigger than any one student, faculty member or organization. It’s about community and building inclusion … even if it’s just starting at JMU’s campus.”
