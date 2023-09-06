The Student Government Association (SGA) Senate appointed its elections commissioner and finance liaison for this year and heard a presentation from Developing Men of Color (DMC).
Riley Gilbert appointed to election commissioner
The SGA Senate unanimously approved the appointment of sophomore Riley Gilbert to the position of election commissioner for the 2023-24 academic year.
The position requires the commissioner to oversee election planning, marketing and certification, all while upholding election policy as detailed in SGA’s constitution.
“I’ve been talking with Riley for two semesters now and over summer break,” junior Lexi Alston, parliamentarian, said. “She’s been very passionate about this position, and she understands firsthand that this position is not going to be an easy one.”
Alston continued and said she’s worked with Gilbert during previous elections and was confident Gilbert would be an asset to Alston as parliamentarian — the position that doubles as the rules and elections committee chair.
Outside the meeting, Gilbert said to the Breeze she’s excited and honored to take on the roles and responsibilities of her new position. One of Gilbert’s goals as election commissioner is to focus on fairness while streamlining the election process — something she said she’d accomplish by emphasizing organization.
Mahek Shroff reappointed to finance liaison
The SGA Senate unanimously approved the reappointment of junior Mahek Shroff to be the finance liaison for the 2023-24 academic year. She held the same position last year.
The position assists the treasurer, senior Matt Haynicz, in leading the finance committee in addition to fulfilling the duties of a senator, according to SGA’s constitution. As finance liaison, Shroff also oversees the contingency funding process wherein student organizations can request funds from the SGA.
Haynicz spoke in support of Shroff, saying she “served dutifully” during her time as finance liaison, and he said he believed she’s qualified for the position.
After the meeting, Shroff said she was excited for the coming year and to serve as Haynicz’s finance liaison. Further, Shroff said she plans to focus on tightening policy.
“I feel like changing a few things,” Shroff said. “I feel like there was a lot of room for errors last year, and I want to get out and focus on that part.”
DMC presents about their mission to empower
DMC presented to the SGA as part of an ongoing invitation to organizations to raise awareness for their various services.
DMC president, senior Judahpraise Acheampong, said the group’s main principle is education and focuses on three levels of mentorship for members: Peer mentorship that allows upperclassmen to work with first-year and sophomore students; professional mentorship provides networking opportunities that help members “get their foot in the door”; and youth mentorship that sees club members working with students in local middle and high schools to discuss the benefits of higher education and act as strong “minority male” role models.
Besides the mentorship aspect of the organization, Acheampong said activities such as barber shop talks where members can get a haircut, headshots and professional development sessions to prepare resumes and cover letters, are in the works.
Acheampong said DMC is minority focused but not minority exclusive, so “anyone who’s looking to find that place where they can bond with different individuals who are kind of looking to all better themselves” is welcome to join the organization.
Other highlights
Senior Nate Hazen, student body president, said during the meeting’s leadership reports that one of his goals is to expand SGA’s presence across campus and engage with other student organizations to share what SGA can do for them. Additionally, Hazen said SGA members should bring peers to Senate meetings to share their input, ideas and concerns that the governing body can address in their governance.
“We need to make sure … as many organizations as possible know what we can do for them,” Hazen said after the meeting. “That’s our lifeline, and we can’t forget about that. So I think right now it’s important to just [be] getting the word out there and making sure that every organization knows what facilities you have both financially but also in advocacy — what we can do for them in that time of need. It’s a positive feedback cycle that helps us, that helps them, helps the student body overall.”
Fall elections for open positions — academic senators who represent JMU colleges as well as class council seats — will be held Sept. 18 through BeInvolved, according to Alston’s leadership report. Alston will also be leading interest meetings this week to engage with prospective candidates.
Outside of the meeting, Alston said she hopes to see people who can bring new perspectives to the organization — a shared goal she said ties into Hazen’s outreach initiatives with other parts of campus.
“That’s always been the biggest thing, someone who wants to be what SGA’s about — serving, informing, representing,” Alston said. “So, if we can find someone that does that that’s a freshman, we just love seeing that. They have a bright set of eyes coming from COVID, being mainly COVID high schoolers, so they know more about what things are going on outside our college bubble than we do.”