Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the area and exhausted frontline workers, Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital (RMH) staff are urging for community members to help by getting vaccinated.
According to a newly released COVID-19 dashboard, as of Monday, there were 61 COVID-19 patients in Sentara RMH. This makes RMH the hospital with the largest number of COVID-19 patients out of all the Sentara hospitals in the Western and Peninsula regions.
Russ Ford, an internal medicine doctor at RMH, said the hospital is seeing a surge in cases comparable to last winter, likely due to the COVID-19 Delta variant. Ford said that while the RMH medical staff doesn’t test for variance, they can tell something is different because there are more young people coming into the hospital, unlike last winter when it was mostly adults older than 65.
“We’re seeing pregnant ladies coming in sick with the virus, and we’re seeing college students come in with the virus and we’re seeing young healthy adults,” Ford said. “It doesn’t skip anyone.”
RMH is currently at 87% capacity, Ford said. According to the dashboard, COVID-19 patients make up 32% of the total inpatient population at RMH. Ford said RMH has plans to expand ICU beds as needed and has plenty of ventilators. Ford said the hospital staff is seeing decreases in the number of patients using a ventilator.
“Generally it’s been running between 5% to 10% of people sick enough to come into the hospital end up on a vent,” Ford said.
Doug Moyer, the president of Sentara RMH, said the increase in COVID-19 cases is impacting all patients by creating longer wait times in the emergency room and for patients to receive a bed.
Moyer said RMH is being impacted by nationwide issues like case surges and staffing issues. Moyer said the hospital can expand its capacity, but it comes with a trade-off of asking more from frontline workers.
“There is a limit of how much we can be asking of the same group of health care heroes to take on,” Moyer said. “It has been an all-hands-on-deck effort now for over a year and a half. Until we get everyone in our community vaccinated, we won’t get a break.”
Cassey Cook, a clinical nurse manager for a COVID-19 unit, said healthcare workers are trying their best to provide the best care for patients while handling the surge in cases.
“Healthcare workers are mentally, physically and emotionally drained,” Cook said “We leave our shifts drained every day wondering what else we could do, and we never get to fully walk away.”
Both Moyer and Ford asked for community help to increase vaccination rates in the area. Ford said that out of the patients in RMH for COVID-19, 90% of the patients are unvaccinated. Those who are vaccinated have serious underlying medical conditions.
“The best thing you can do is get vaccinated,” Ford said, “If we have a tool at our disposal to keep them from getting sick in the first place, let’s do it.”
