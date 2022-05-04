As graduation approaches next week, some JMU seniors look forward to commencement ceremonies that return to normalcy.
JMU graduation ceremonies begin May 12 and continue through May 14. In an email to The Breeze, Ginny Cramer, assistant director of media relations and deputy spokesperson for JMU, said more than 4,000 graduates and 23,000 guests will be attending the graduation ceremonies across all three days. The majority of the events will occur at the Atlantic Union Bank Center (AUBC), per JMU’s spring 2022 commencement page, without mandatory COVID-19 precautions for attendees.
“It’s a little relieving,” Ethan Dagdagan, a graduating health sciences major, said. “It’s a little … less restrictive than it was before, so it’s kind of nice to see that things are getting better.”
According to the JMU Stop The Spread dashboard, the University Health Center (UHC) has recorded 700 cases of COVID-19 among students and staff since Jan. 3. This total excludes self-reported cases. The seven-day moving average of daily positive cases recorded by the UHC on April 28 was 1.14, compared to the highest average recorded for the spring 2022 semester, 28.14 daily positive cases, on Jan. 28.
As for the greater Harrisonburg City and Rockingham County communities, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have designated both areas as having a low COVID-19 community level as of April 28, which recommends masks for those who have symptoms, exposure to COVID-19 or a positive test.
With the implementation of a mask-optional policy for most campus spaces beginning April 11, Cramer said JMU is applying the same policy for commencement events.
“Visitors and participants at all ceremonies may still prefer to wear a mask, a decision we fully support,” Cramer said. “We want to create an environment where everyone is supported in making the decision that is best for them.”
Graduating senior Carla Langenbucher, an international affairs major, said COVID-19 isn’t a major concern for her graduation.
“I honestly didn’t even really think about it,” Langenbucher said. “I’ve been around a bunch of people lately because of mask mandates going down and classes being semi-normal again, so I guess I don’t really feel that scared.”
Additionally, Cramer said guests will be able to “easily sit socially distanced for the four smaller ceremonies” inside of the AUBC, which are the ceremonies for the College of Visual and Performing Arts, the College of Integrated Science and Engineering, the College of Education and the College of Science and Math. Those four ceremonies will have approximately between 1,100 and 1,800 guests each, with the larger ceremonies for the College of Arts and Letters, expecting about 4,000 to 6,300 guests each. The AUBC will have “nearly 7,000 seats available” for guests, Cramer said.
While some seniors said they appreciate the opportunity to graduate and celebrate in-person, some also expressed an interest in extra precautions.
“I think it would be nice if maybe [JMU] provided tests before and after graduation or something, just in case people are worried about that,” Langenbucher said. “[JMU] should be prepared for students to want or need extra testing, especially since people are going to be traveling after graduation.”
Graduating senior Kyler Smith, a psychology major, said she’s concerned for more vulnerable populations during graduation ceremonies.
“[The pandemic] isn’t over,” Smith said. “I know we as students don’t have to wear [masks] anymore, but considering people are having their families coming, which means older individuals … I feel like there should be more precautions, and maybe they should be telling people to wear masks.”
Graduating senior Matthew Pak, a computer information systems major, said some of his family members won’t be in attendance. His grandparents will “stay home,” Pak said, because it’s more dangerous for older individuals to get sick.
Smith said for the commencement ceremonies, she’s balancing the desire for caution with the desire to celebrate.
“I think it’s cool that we’re even getting a graduation, because I know previously [the] class of 2020 didn’t really get to do much … but [we] still got to be careful,” Smith said. “Whenever you have large groups of people … something’s bound to spread.”
Contact Sarah Foster at foste4sc@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.