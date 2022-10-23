Russia and Ukraine have been at war since February, and there’s no telling when the war will end. With news of the war making headlines daily, many concerns and questions get lost in translation. On Wednesday, the Department of Political Science and JMU's modern European Studies program hosted a Ukraine and the Future of Europe event, where students could voice their opinions and ask questions to a panel of professors with expertise on the subject. The roundtable included political science professors Jessica Adolino, John Hulsey and John Scherpereel.
The discussion, essentially a Q&A, ranged from nuclear issues to policy changes to how Russia will evolve in relation to Europe, all based on student questions asked before and during the event within their own classes. The purpose of this informative and interactive discussion was for students to understand what’s happening regarding the war and why.
For example, students asked: How will the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and Russia end up reevaluating themselves after the war? What will happen to nuclear gas emissions?
Lauren May, a junior international affairs major, said the event was a necessary conversation to have as the situation is something that’s affecting us all.
“I think it’s important that we are having these conversations because it’s spreading awareness while also preparing students to go out into the world to talk about things like the war going on,” May said.
Professors provided not only concise and straightforward answers but also diverse inputs.
“It’s useful to have all three of us,” Hulsey said. “We see things quite differently at times. We all bring different areas of expertise and viewpoints of everything going on and it’s useful for students to see that play out.”
Despite this being a professor panel, it also served as a way for the community to gather to discuss an international event outside of assigned class time and the syllabus. Scherpereel, specifically, expressed his concern with trying to find a way to allocate time outside of class to talk about the Ukraine war without any constraints. However, he said due to the “nature of the syllabus,” he hasn’t been able to dwell on such matters.
“Clearly it is something that is on their minds, particularly nuclear power,” Scherpereel said. “There's no bigger issue. Students have not, by large, lived in a world where they have felt such power being exercised by a country that holds nuclear weapons clearly going against the international policies.”
By the end of the roundtable, after numerous students’ questions were presented, the discussion ended with closing remarks about the war and the future of Europe in general.
“It’s important for us to have these talks because while on one hand, we’re testing the professors’ knowledge of certain topics,” May said. “We’re simultaneously having our curiosity being translated by professors so that we can understand everything better.”
Contact BriAnna Thweatt at thweatbf@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.