Rockingham County Public Schools (RCPS) is investigating an elementary school field trip taken to the Forbes Center for the Performing Arts after a guardian raised concerns that the program was “inappropriate.”
The initial, formal complaint stemmed from a Dec. 8 field trip to the Forbes Center, where multiple third-grade classrooms were taken to see a dance performance. At a school board meeting on Dec. 12, Paula Holland, a guardian and grandmother of one of the students in attendance, shared her concerns after filing a complaint with John Wayland Elementary School.
The field trip included two contemporary dance performances from JMU's Virginia Repertory Dance Company, one of which was an American Jazz and Nigerian rhythm dance piece that focused on the African perspective and the political implications of using one’s voice.
Holland took issue with a land acknowledgment statement that was read prior to the performance, a portion of the performance that included a dance she said was similar to twerking and the dance’s depiction of race and racism. Holland also said the permission slip implied the performance was going to be holiday themed and included no description of what the field trip would include.
Holland said the performance included “pushing one girl of color down” and “yelling” at the audience. Holland said she’s a member of a biracial family and said her child, who’s disabled, had a panic attack at the performance.
“They stood at the very edge of this stage and yelled at our children, 450 third-grade children, ‘I will not shut up, I will not be quiet, I will not lower my voice.’ They screamed at these children,” Holland said. “That’s what the school system subjected our children to last week.”
The full land acknowledgment statement, co-written by JMU faculty members who are Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC), and the Center for Faculty Innovation Leadership Team, reads:
“We invite you to recognize the written histories of the Shenandoah Valley, the city of Harrisonburg, and our university's namesake, James Madison, as fractured.
“Let us acknowledge then that we are currently on the land of the Indigenous Siouan, Algonquian and Haudenosaunee communities who lived here for many generations and who continue to be systematically erased by policies and practices that remove their histories from this place.
“Let us honor the enslaved people who built the wealth and foundation of James Madison.
“Let us recognize the histories of Virginia and the United States as complicit with the racism of white supremacy.
“We recognize that these difficult histories persist in present-day racial realities and privileges at this university. We commit to dismantling racism in spaces of our work. We invite you to work beside us to create change.”
Holland said the land acknowledgment statement was inappropriate for the third graders.
“You know the political thing that is said to the children — that are 7 years old — when that starts, about white racism, white people making slavery in country in this valley, annihilating Native Americans,” Holland said. “White people, white people.”
The field trip was coordinated through Any Given Child Shenandoah Valley, which collaborates with JMU and RCPS, as well as other local schools, to provide arts to children who don’t otherwise have those opportunities. The Breeze reached out to Any Given Child for comment on this story but didn’t receive a response prior to publication.
Oskar Scheikl, the superintendent of RCPS, said at the Dec. 12 school board meeting that parents and schools were told the performance would include two pieces from a normally planned performance, according to a video recording of the board meeting.
In terms of the investigation, Scheikl said in an interview with The Breeze that RCPS has to figure out what information is needed and who has actual knowledge of what happened on the field trip. Scheikl also said RCPS would look into teachers’ perceptions and get feedback from parents who have talked to their children.
“It’s always important that we take a comprehensive look, that we corroborate some of the statements that are made,” Scheikl said, “then figure out what really happened, whether what happened is inappropriate, and if so, what the reaction from the school division needs to be.”
Scheikl said while every investigation into complaints is unique, this one is more complex — approximately 400 students from 22 different third-grade classrooms were involved in the field trip, and JMU and Any Given Child have been on holiday break.
Mary-Hope Vass, executive director of communications and university spokesperson for JMU, said in an email to The Breeze that the university has partnered with Any Given Child for a number of years to provide opportunities for students to experience the arts. Vass said the students that participated in the Any Given Child program saw two short performances from “Dancescapes,” a performance that explores contemporary dance.
Scheikl said at this point, RCPS knows that the performance included elements from a traditional Nigerian dance that had movements that some attendees or parents might have interpreted as twerking.
The dance that raised concerns, based on multiple descriptions of the dance, was titled “Soro” and was choreographed by Monique Haley, an assistant professor from Western Michigan University. Vass said in an email that “Soro” was an American Jazz and Nigerian rhythm dance piece that allowed “feelings and emotion move the performer’s voices to ‘speak.’”
In an Instagram video posted by JMU Dance Theatre, Haley explained the dance focused on Afrobeat music and its political stance and how using one’s voice can move things forward. Based on Haley’s research in the Diasporic Encounter Method, she said, the work was rooted in the Africanist — a term that relates to having origins in Africa and the African diaspora — point of view.
“[The dancers are] using vocalization, they’re using their bodies and they’re also able to kind of experience new things that maybe they wouldn’t get in the realm of jazz dance with me because I’m centering that communal strength and energy,” Haley said in the video.
Vass said in an email that JMU has opened its doors to the community for shared learning experiences.
“We strive to create inclusive and welcoming spaces for all who come to our campus,” Vass said. “We value our partnerships throughout the community and are committed to offering access for youth throughout the valley in a variety of ways. As a dedicated member of this community the university is receptive to conversation surrounding learning that occurs on campus.”
Following the Dec. 12 school board meeting, Matthew Cross, an RCPS school board member for district three, posted a video recording of Holland’s concerns from the meeting on Facebook. Cross said in the post that he asked the school board to suspend all field trips to the Forbes Center until the investigation is over. Scheikl said any board discussion or action related to field trips at Forbes would have to occur in open session, and with no board meetings since Dec. 12, no discussion of suspension of field trips to the Forbes Center has happened.
As of Dec. 31, Cross’ Facebook post received 384 comments.
Many of the commenters were, as they wrote, “outraged” and advocated for things like mandatory parental chaperones and prior screenings of field trips. Others advocated for waiting until the investigation was completed to make conclusions.
“What can we as parents of these children do to address this situation and insure (sic) that doesn’t happen again, my daughter from Ottobine elementary was there as well,” Lynette Cubbage commented on Cross’ post. “I am not ok with this. This goes against everything I try to teach my children. I am fed up with the school system trying to brainwash our kids”
One commenter, Zac Nicholson, said there were other performances in the area that had “better educational content” for third graders.
“I’d highly recommend the waynesboro symphony orchestra pops holiday concert (sic). Perhaps we should look at things like this. Not twerking and CRT or whatever in the hell else they do at the Forbes center. It’s past time to rethink our participation in some programs at JMU that we partner with.” Nicholson commented.
Karen Murphy, another commenter who said she deals with social justice efforts, said “it’s not abuse to show what happened in history,” and not teaching the historical basis of white supremacy is why the U.S. won’t reach equality.
“People need to stop seeing white privilege as an evil thing, it’s just the reality (and I am white!). We have to be the change in order to help our children have a better world,” Murphy wrote. “They may have done a better job of explaining the performance, however, there was nothing wrong with the truth in their performance. The real tragedy is that people are outraged at the subject itself.”
Another commenter, Carla Foerster, said the issue could’ve been handled “more appropriately” rather than at a public forum.
“It needed to be investigated and discussed behind closed doors. I have problems with the immediate source. Every child is different in how they see things. Parents too,” Foerster commented. “Having a board member who jumps at every thing he can find to fault and put him in the paper is not effective either. Also soon there will not be enough teachers to teach our children. They need to speak up and not be afraid!”
The Forbes Center held full performances of “Dancescapes” Dec. 9-11. JMU alumna Holly Early (’09, ’10), a RCPS parent, said in a message to The Breeze that she attended the Dec. 11 matinee performance because her two young daughters are dancers.
Early described “Soro” as a “joyous piece” and said the claims of twerking and yelling at the children were misconstrued.
“As part of that final movement, there was a portion where many voices were all speaking different things at once, some slightly raised to be heard,” Early wrote. “Some statements like ‘I will not be silenced’ could be heard. It was not directed at any person, or an attempt to yell at the audience. It was part of the dance, and to me, showed the underlying feelings behind the dance — that differing voices often struggle to be heard.”
Early said her fourth grader loved the performance.
“It solidified her love for dance even more, and she now aspires to be as good as the dancers she saw on stage,” Early said. “She even told me she wants to go to JMU and be part of that when she is old enough.”
Scheikl said while it can be frustrating for all involved for RCPS to not respond to claims on social media, the school division has ensured it’s sharing accurate information.
“I think both the board and the public and the parents deserve to have the information when all the information is there to share,” Scheikl said. “Where we can really say, ‘This is what happened. This is what didn't happen. And if there need to be any steps taken, what those are.’”
If parents have any concerns for any reason, Scheikl said reaching out to the school should “always be the first step” because it allows principals to gather information.
As for now, the investigation is ongoing. Scheikl said while there’s rarely “universal agreement on anything,” RCPS needs to gather all the facts before making a decision on next steps. The investigation results will be shared at the next school board meeting on Jan. 9.