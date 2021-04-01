The night before her first class at JMU in fall 2018, communication studies major Thu Nguyen had arrived in the U.S. after a 26-hour flight from Vietnam. As an international student, she said, she was excited about America’s diverse culture and the opportunity to study at JMU.
In a classroom surrounded by over 200 students, Nguyen turned to the girl sitting next to her and asked what their next task was. She had never been in a class that big before and said she was confused about splitting into groups.
“[The girl] was like, ‘Why are you shy?’” Nguyen said. “‘This is a free country — just do whatever you want.’ And I was like, so shocked. And then, she just left me.”
Now in her junior year, Nguyen said she sometimes doubts her decision to come to the U.S. because of the racism she’s witnessed and experienced since her arrival. While Nguyen acknowledged that the pandemic has led to an increase in anti-Asian discrimination over the past year, she said this kind of racism isn’t new.
Research from the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University shows that in 2020, hate crimes dropped overall by 7% in 16 of America’s largest cities.
However, the study reveals that anti-Asian hate crimes increased by 149%. After a series of shootings in Atlanta, Georgia, last month that killed six Asian women, JMU President Jonathan Alger sent out a statement to express the university’s “solidarity and commitment” to the safety of the Asian and Asian American community.
“Intolerance toward individuals because they belong to a particular racial or ethnic group is an unhealthy and dangerous sign of ignorance,” Alger said in the statement. “As a public institution, the university embraces values of diversity, inclusivity and equity as central to our educational mission.”
Hakseon Lee, a member of the Leadership Council for the Task Force on Racial Equity and associate professor of political science, said he believes much of the recent anti-Asian rhetoric comes from the principles formed under the Trump administration since 2016.
Lee is no stranger to racism. As a Korean man, he said the discrimination he’s experienced is usually subtle, but adds up over time. He said many people assume he can’t speak English, and sometimes people call him by his last name instead of asking how to pronounce his first name.
When he tells people that he works as a professor at JMU, Lee said many assume that he teaches Chinese or math.
“I don’t even speak Chinese,” Lee said as he chuckled. “I’m not that good at math, either.”
As a minority faculty member, Lee said many Asian, Black and Hispanic students have come to him to report racism they’ve experienced on campus. He said some have felt that they’ve been ignored by professors because of their race or accent, and many female minority students have reported being targeted for sexual harassment. Minority faculty have also come to Lee, he said, to discuss their experiences as targets of discriminatory comments by students.
According to the most recent data from JMU’s Office of Institutional Research, 76.7% of the student body is white, 7% is Hispanic, 4.9% is Black and 4.3% is Asian. After the death of George Floyd and nationwide protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, JMU took several steps to promote diversity — buildings named after Confederate soldiers were renamed, the first associate vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion was hired and a diversity cohort was introduced in the College of Arts and Letters.
However, history professor and Asian Studies Minor Coordinator Michael Seth said there doesn’t seem to be a framework to combat anti-Asian discrimination specifically.
“This is an issue that just has, you can say, gone under the radar scope,” Seth said.
In the university statement, Alger mentioned JMU’s annual Conference on Diversity that happened last month and the launch of the Task Force on Racial Equity in the past year as efforts to combat racial and ethnic intolerance.
Art Dean, executive director for Campus and Community Access and Inclusion, said the Center for Global Engagement and the Center for Multicultural Student Services have had multiple meetings and leadership groups to discuss support resources and provide an outlet for Asian students to speak about their experiences. He added that he and David Owusu-Ansah, associate provost for diversity, have been working with Asian American faculty and staff to discuss how to support each other and students moving forward.
If anyone in the community feels unsafe, Dean said, they should connect to the various resources at JMU for help.
“I don’t want any student or any faculty or staff member to face these things by themselves,” Dean said. “So, the number one thing I would say is, you have a JMU community that has resources and people in place to help you. Do not face anything on this campus by yourself. Allow the people here to help you navigate this process of crisis together.”
Seth said he’s “disturbed” by the recent hate crimes and that he feels bad that this form of racism wasn’t apparent to him before. Both he and Lee said that including more Asian culture in the general education curriculum would help combat racism at JMU by making students more familiar with Asian experiences.
On the Asian Studies Minor website, there’s contact information provided to report harmful acts and harassment. Seth said this information should be made more available to students so that they’re more likely to report these incidents. Lee encouraged students who are experiencing stress related to anti-Asian racism to seek help from JMU’s counseling center.
Nguyen said she wishes there were more opportunities to discuss her difficulties at JMU with other Asian international students and administration. She advised Asian students to stand up for themselves and let their voices be heard to combat discrimination and harassment.
“You have to speak up for your community and for yourself as well,” Nguyen said. “Unless we speak up and we tell our story, this thing will never end.”
Contact Kamryn Koch at kochkr@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.