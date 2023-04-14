Riley Gaines, a former University of Kentucky swimmer and advocate against transgender women competing in women’s sports, spoke about her experiences and opposition against transgender inclusion at JMU on Wednesday night at an event about “protecting women’s sports.”
The event was held by the JMU chapter of Network of enlightened Women (NeW), a “community of conservative and independent-minded women,” according to the group’s Instagram. The event was registration only and capped at around 40 people.
Gaines first gained national attention after speaking out at the 2022 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) swimming and diving championships after she tied with Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer, for fifth place in the 200 freestyle. Since the championship, she’s outwardly opposed including transgender women in women’s swimming.
Gaines has faced backlash at prior speaking events, most recently facing a confrontation with a group of protesters at San Francisco State University (SFSU), where she said she was assaulted after giving a speech. However, at JMU, there were no protests regarding Wednesday night’s event.
Rebecca Cutsinger, the president of JMU’s chapter of NeW, said the group wanted to bring in a speaker to recruit members. After proposing different options, Gaines was the speaker the group voted for.
“I wanted to make sure that conservative women on campus knew that they had sisters in their corner, in their classrooms, in the hallways, in every building that would stand up for them,” Cutsinger said. “Riley is a perfect example of that.”
Cutsinger introduced Gaines, and the former swimmer — after entering to claps from the crowd — started the event by discussing her experience at SFSU, saying she had been “met with an ambush” after her speech and was barricaded in a room for three hours. Gaines said the mob yelled “terrible, obscene, vengeful, hateful things,” like “Trans rights are under attack. What do we do? We fight back.” Gaines said it was nice to speak to a crowd of smiling faces.
Gaines said she started swimming at 4 years old and was told by her summer league coach that she should consider swimming year-round by the time she turned 8, which she did. From there, Gaines said, she practiced before and after school while balancing schoolwork all the way into college.
“That's not to say that anyone forced us to do this, but it's just what we knew we had to do,” Gaines said. “We were willing to do this to compete at that top level.”
During the college recruiting process, Gaines fell in love with the University of Kentucky and decided to attend the school. Gaines is a two-time qualifier for the Olympic Trials, 12-time All-American and won the 2022 SEC Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Gaines said she first learned of Thomas in the 2021-22 season when she was ranked No. 3 in the country behind Thomas, who was No. 1. Gaines said at the time she didn’t know Thomas was transgender, but there were “red flags,” including that she hadn’t heard of Thomas and it was unheard of for a senior to be fastest in the nation “out of nowhere” — ranked at the top in multiple events.
Gaines said it wasn’t until a few days later that she learned Thomas was transgender. Prior to joining the women’s team, Gaines learned through an article that Thomas swam for three seasons on the men’s team at the University of Pennsylvania. Between leaving the men’s team and joining the women’s, Thomas took a gap year after the 2020-21 season was canceled due to COVID-19, according to ESPN.
Also, according to ESPN, prior to Thomas’ senior year, the NCAA’s policy on transgender women required 12 months of hormone therapy to participate in the women’s category. The NCAA announced a policy change in January 2022; it would now rely on the policies of national governing boards for each sport. After USA Swimming announced it would require 36 months of testosterone suppression and evaluation by a panel, the NCAA didn’t adopt that policy. It relied on compliance with the former policy and testosterone levels below 10 nanomoles per liter.
Thomas had undergone 30 months of hormone therapy — starting in May 2019 — when she began her senior season.
Gaines said she thought the NCAA would “see it exactly how [she] saw it,” but eventually, three weeks before national championships, the association announced Thomas would be competing with women. Gaines also took issue with her sharing a locker room with Thomas because she would see “male genitalia.”
Gaines said her feelings about the situation changed after she saw a fellow swimmer devastated by not becoming an All-American swimmer because she ranked 17th — just one place away from qualifying — in a competition Thomas qualified in.
“It felt like I had been punched in the gut,” Gaines said. “It felt like heartbreak.”
After this, Gaines and Thomas tied for fifth. During awards, Gaines said, the official told her they didn’t account for ties and that the trophy would go to Thomas. Gaines said after she asked the official about the trophy, the official told her that, for photo purposes, Lia had to have — and keep — the trophy.
Gaines said in a 2022 interview with the conservative media website The Daily Wire that the official told her she’d be mailed a trophy. Gaines posed with an alternate trophy for photos, and the NCAA later put a policy in place for ties stating the trophy would go to the oldest swimmer by birthday, according to SwimSwam. At the time of Gaines’ tie with Thomas, there was no publicly stated policy. Thomas is older than Gaines by almost a year.
“That is when I realized I had had enough because up until this point, I mean, I knew the unfair competition was wrong,” Gaines said. “I knew the locker room aspect was wrong. But when this official reduced everything, that is not just myself, all of us, when he reduced everything that we've worked our entire lives for down to a photo op to validate the feelings of a male.”
Throughout the event, Gaines referred to transgender women who play on women’s teams, like Thomas, as male.
Thomas, in a May 2022 interview with ESPN, said the biggest misconception people had was that she transitioned to have an advantage, when she really transitioned to be herself. Thomas also said transgender women participating in women’s sports didn’t threaten the sport as a whole.
“It's not taking away opportunities from cis women, really,” Thomas told ESPN. “Trans women are women, so it's still a woman who is getting that scholarship or that opportunity."
After tying for fifth, Gaines said, she agreed to speak with a reporter — then her story blew up.
“I think it blew up for a couple of reasons,” Gaines said, “one of which being sports is something that just resonates with everyone.”
Eventually, Gaines said she spoke up more, including to major media outlets and state legislatures to advocate for “fairness in women’s sports” bills.
Twenty-one states have passed bills banning transgender students from participating in sports in a way that aligns with their gender identity. Three of those state’s laws — Idaho, West Virginia and Utah — currently have temporary injunctions from courts blocking the enforcement of the bans. A court order in Montana also blocked the state’s ban as it applied to higher education but not K-12 schools.
Transgender advocates say that these bills are harmful to transgender youth.
Gaines also said the current White House administration is trying to change Title IX to encompass discrimination on the basis of gender identity rather than sex, stating this would allow men to live in dorm rooms with women and take scholarships from women, among other things.
Interpretations and proposed changes to Title IX differ with new White House administrations. In June 2022, President Joe Biden and the U.S. Department of Education (DoE) announced proposed regulations to Title IX that would include protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity and sex, among a variety of other proposals. According to Politico, the new guidance was temporarily blocked by a federal court, and the department needs finalize its rule to enforce the guidance. The rules are expected to be finalized in May, according to The New York Times.
On April 6, the Biden administration released draft rules concerning the participation of transgender athletes in school sports. The DoE proposed a new rule that prohibits blanket bans of transgender athletes but would allow rejecting athletes from competing on teams that align with their gender identity if questions of physicality and fairness arise. Among the considerations are the student’s age, fairness level and nature of the sport.
Gaines said she speaks at colleges because she feels it's important to “open the eyes of this generation” to see “how this is harmful to females as well.” Gaines also said there’s a “silencing” aspect, saying that many people who said they supported her refused to do so publicly, including athletic directors.
“It shows the lack of backbone,” Gaines said. “These administrators have these positions to make changes. The lack of backbone, the cowardice, the lack of leadership, the lack of authenticity that they have — they’re spineless.”
Gaines also said other female athletes are afraid to speak out. She said from her perspective, this topic boils down to “spiritual warfare,” and the “objective truth” is being denied.
“To deny man and woman is to deny the sky is blue. We're denying the sheer essence of humanity,” Gaines said. “We know men and women are what procreate and that's how we are all here. And we're denying that — it’s as if we're trying to say two plus two is five.”
However, some experts have said the idea of just two sexes isn’t clear-cut. Experts have also said the argument of transgender athletes having unfair advantages has a lack of evidence, including no evidence that the advantage men have over women directly translates into the same difference in transgender and cisgender women.
When faced with experts who disagree with her, Gaines said there are biases with research studies being funded by different organizations. Gaines also said there’s “simply no credible medical professional whose expertise is in physiological development, especially of athletes, who would say testosterone has no effect on performance.”
Many experts don’t deny the advantage that men have over women in sports, but the impact and advantages of transgender athletes haven’t been conclusive. One study found that after two years of taking hormones, transgender women were comparable to cisgender women in fitness scores, though the lead author said more studies need to be conducted.
Several times throughout the night, Gaines said she doesn’t want to ban anyone from participating in sports. Gaines said there’s no perfect solution, but she said she believes in an open category for transgender athletes.
“I don’t think that’s anything that's segregatory,” Gaines said. “I don’t think it's anything that prohibiting anyone from playing. It’s a way to truly embrace the trans community.”
Cutsinger, the president of JMU’s chapter of NeW, said she backs Gaines’ sentiment to make a “fair space for all groups on campus.”
“We respect all people, from all races, sexual orientations, gender identities,” Cutsinger said. “All we want is fairness.”