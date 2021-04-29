The second day of the retrial against Mashkhal Ibrahim, for the alleged hit-and-run of former JMU student Jared Antle, kicked off at roughly 9 a.m. this morning.
Ibrahim, 29, is being charged with felony hit-and-run charges and pled not guilty. Ibrahim allegedly hit Antle with a black Honda Pilot on Aug. 24, 2018, before fleeing the scene. The retrial began Wednesday morning after a mistrial in December 2019, when the original jury couldn’t reach a verdict.
The day began when Judge Thomas J. Wilson IV pulled JMU President Jonathan Alger from the jury. He said this was due to Alger being named in local media, including The Breeze and the Daily News-Record.
The prosecution began presenting its evidence by calling Sgt. Wayne Westfall, a traffic supervisor for the Harrisonburg Police Department, as a witness. Westfall walked the jury through the process using spray paint to mark and later measure the location of evidence involved in the crash.
Aidan Everett (‘20), the commonwealth’s next witness, said he was on the porch of a nearby house when the crash occurred. Everett said after he heard the crash, he went to the scene and saw Ibrahim take items from the Pilot and leave the area, before noticing Antle in the road.
“I didn’t personally know what to do,” Everett said. “[It was] mainly just five minutes of me just watching people keep Jared alive.”
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Victoria Jensen brought forward several other members of Harrisonburg law enforcement who testified to what they witnessed August 2018. Jensen played several portions of body camera footage from multiple officers, one of which showed Antle being moved into an ambulance the night of the crash.
Other body camera footage showed several officers talking to Ibrahim the night of the incident. In the portions played in court, Ibrahim told the officers he “had nothing to do with [the] incident” and that he had been in his neighborhood all day.
Jensen also called upon FBI Special Agent Jeremy D’Errico, who presented a PowerPoint that explained how he used cell phone data from Ibrahim to determine his location throughout the night of Aug. 24.
The last witness the prosecution called was Nicole Harold, a forensic biology section supervisor for the Virginia Department of Forensic Science, who described the process of collecting and testing DNA evidence from the Pilot’s airbag and seat buckle.
Ibrahim also took the stand to testify what happened the day of the crash. Ibrahim said he wished he knew that someone was injured and that he wished he had stayed.
“I wouldn’t leave someone there who needs help,” Ibrahim said. “I feel like saying sorry isn’t near enough.”
After all of the evidence was presented, the prosecution and defense ended with their closing arguments. Both attorneys walked the jury through the elements of the charge during their arguments.
After nearly three hours of deliberation by the jury, Judge Wilson called for a recess. The trial will resume at 9 a.m. tomorrow morning.
