The 2018 case against Mashkhal Ibrahim for the hit-and-run of former JMU student Jared Antle returned to court early Wednesday morning after it ended in mistrial a little over a year ago.
Ibrahim, 29, pled not guilty to felony hit-and-run charges for allegedly striking Antle with a black Honda Pilot in August 2018. The first trial, held in December 2019, was declared a mistrial after the jury couldn’t reach a verdict on the case. The retrial began with jurors being chosen Wednesday at 8 a.m.
President Jonathan Alger was chosen out of the pool of random jury calls as one of the 14 jurors after being questioned by the prosecution and defense on prior knowledge and potential biases. Alger said his experience as a lawyer would help him be impartial.
After opening statements, the prosecution called its first witness: Paul Helmuth, administrative officer and unmanned aircraft systems (UAV) operator for the Harrisonburg fire department. Helmuth used a drone and software called Pix4D to map out the area of the crash after it occured.
Edgar Baterga (‘20), who was driving a silver Toyota RAV4 on Aug. 24 when it was struck by the Pilot just before midnight, was called by the prosecution as the second witness. Baterga described how the crash happened and how he saw Antle laying in the road, bleeding.
Commonwealth attorney Victoria Jensen also read portions of a transcript of Ibrahim’s testimony in which he established that after he hit the silver RAV4, he grabbed a sweatshirt from inside the car and fled.
“I heard police sirens and I ran — I left,” Jensen read from the transcript.
Jensen called upon a former Harrisonburg police officer and Katrina Maust, an emergency room nurse at Sentara and volunteer at the Harrisonburg Rescue squad, who were some of the first to respond to the scene. Jensen played body camera footage from the night of the incident and had Maust describe Antle’s injuries when she arrived at the scene.
Maust said the “most remarkable” injury she noted was Antle’s apparent head injury, as he was completely unresponsive.
Jensen also brought forward a taxi driver who was driving behind the Pilot at the time of the accident and Jimmy To (‘19), Antle’s friend who was getting into the same car. To said he was the one who called 911 to “make sure [Antle] was safe.” To said the incident happened quickly.
“I saw [the Pilot take] a right turn onto the street,” To said. “Next thing I knew, he just hit us.”
Judge Thomas J. Wilson IV adjourned the case at approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday, after the defense cross examined To. The trial will resume at 9 a.m. Thursday and is expected to last until Friday.
