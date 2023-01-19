Two retiring JMU professors, Neil Marrin and Tassie Pippert, have founded the Marrin and Pippert Scholarship Endowment for Study Abroad & Experiential Learning to support study abroad efforts for students from the Hart School of Hospitality, Sport and Recreation Management.
The $25,000 endowment will help one student study abroad each year, contributing $1,000 to each recipient, awarded annually. It’ll focus on providing students with experiential learning opportunities abroad. Marrin and Pippert said they plan to award more scholarships in the future, but until the scholarship expands, there’ll only be one recipient annually.
“For us, this was like a major gift that the university gave to us as faculty,” Pippert said. “The ability to be with students as their eyes were opened to a global world, not just to Harrisonburg or New Jersey or the U.S.”
Marrin and Pippert are raising money for the scholarship, and anyone can donate. The professors said they hope continuing to build up the funds will help more students receive the scholarship. JMU doesn’t provide any funding for the faculty-named endowments. The only money they’re receiving is donations from donors.
“The great thing about this, and one of the reasons why we open it, is because there are a lot of people out there who want to support students, but they can’t go the full $25,000 alone,” Pippert said. “Well, they can jump on this bandwagon and be part of something that’s going to continue to grow.”
Marrin and Pippert have been colleagues since Marrin came to JMU, and they decided to collaborate on the project when both had plans to retire this year. Marrin, newly retired after the fall semester, started working at JMU in 2010. Pippert, who’s been at JMU since 2005, plans to retire in September after leading one last study abroad trip to Florence, Italy, this summer.
The two first met when JMU merged the restaurant management program with sports and recreation management to form the Hart School in 2010. They’ve become close colleagues, they said, and in the midst of planning their retirements, they realized they wanted to give back to students in some way — thus creating the scholarship. Since both professors have led multiple study abroad trips world wide, they said, they wanted more students to have that opportunity.
“I just think it’s very important to allow students to have the opportunity outside of sitting those butts in those seats,” Pippert said. “You know, there’s just a different way to learn and when they are in it, there’s nothing like that.”
Marrin said one of his students, after studying abroad, opened her mind to new social situations that she wouldn’t have before her trip. The student was on a flight back from Ireland, Marrin remembered when she normally would’ve put her headphones in and zoned out but instead had a three-hour conversation with an Irish passenger sitting next to her on the plane. Afterward, the student told Marrin she’d never done that before studying abroad.
Marrin described studying abroad as learning about Michelangelo, a famous Italian sculptor — not inside a museum, he said, but because you’re right down the road from where he made his art. Being able to experience the art in Florence, taste the food in France and see new places and history opens a new door to learning, Pippert said. That’s what the professors want to assist with: giving students the chance to explore these new things across the world.
“You know, if they want to honor us in any way, and they always ask, ‘What can I get you for your retirement?’ Well, we now have this beautiful thing that will grow in perpetuity that’s all about us and the students together,” Pippert said. “It’s all about those who have come before and those who will come later, and they can continue to give to this scholarship to support students who will be here long after they’ve gone and long after we’ve gone.”
