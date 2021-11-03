Supporters of Delegate Tony Wilt (R) gathered in the Terrace at Rocktown to watch the results of the 26th District delegate election Tuesday night. Wilt, the incumbent, won against William Helsley (D) with 59.11% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Election website.
“We've been working hard for a lot of months,” Wilt said. “It's good to see the culmination of that result in a victory.”
As results flowed in throughout the night, the room would erupt in cheers while Wilt floated throughout the room talking with supporters. Wilt took an early lead in Rockingham County, where he received about 80.26% of the vote compared to receiving about 39.23% of vote in Harrisonburg City. Chaz Haywood, clerk of the circuit court for Rockingham County, announced the unofficial win at the watch party at approximately 8:45 p.m.
Wilt thanked his staff, friends and family, saying he’s excited to see the results.
“I'm honored and humbled to serve and to work for you all,” Wilt said. “But these results aren't because of me — it's because of you.”
Among the supporters were JMU College Republicans and several local Republican politicians. Mark Obenshain (R), the state senator for the 26th district, said he was very encouraged as the results came in.
“I never believed that Virginia was a blue state,” Obenshain said. “It looks like the results this evening bear that out, that Virginia has a strong two-party system. That's the way that our country is supposed to work.”
Both Obenshain and Wilt said they believed the Democrats took advantage of the control they had over the state government. In 2019, both chambers of the Virginia government had a Democratic majority, alongside a Democratic governor, Ralph Northam.
“What's happened in the last two years [is] that the Democrat Party took over complete total control of the Virginia General Assembly,” Wilt said. “They have severely overplayed their hand …We've made our voices heard, and we want to take our state back.”
Abigail Cannella, the first vice chair for the JMU College Republicans, said she was excited and “cautiously optimistic” for the rest of the election’s results. Cannella said Wilt knew the community well and would continue to give it his all. Cannella also encouraged students to volunteer for campaigns that take favorable stances on issues they care for.
“If you want to see change, you have to work to get that change done,” Cannella said. “Nothing's gonna happen if we're all just sitting down doing nothing.”
Wilt said that when he gets back in the House of Delegates, he’s hoping to pass legislation that will help sole proprietors access healthcare easier. Wilt said he appreciated the participation from JMU students on both campaigns and encouraged students to get involved and to reach out to discuss issues they view as important.
“I'm honored, humbled, ready to continue to go back and work for you, and to help bring some reasonableness back to our state,” Wilt said.
The state election results will be certified by Nov. 15, according to the Virginia Department of Election website.
